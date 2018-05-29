Dead by Daylight Announces New Chapter and Clown Killer

Dead by Daylight’s newest chapter called Curtain Call is now available on the new Public Test Build with another Survivor and the long-awaited reveal of a clown Killer.

The release of the chapter and the two new additions to the game’s rosters comes just in time for the two-year anniversary of Dead by Daylight. Behaviour Digital confirmed the names of the chapter and the Killer and Survivor, The Clown and Kate Denson respectively, in a press release.

“We can’t believe it’s already been two years. What’s even more incredible is that this was just the beginning,” said Mathieu Côté, game director. “We are committed to making Dead by Daylight bigger and more fun (or terrifying) in the long run. In March, we introduced our new roadmap. We will continue developing new chapters, features and perks for as long as players demand it and will now introduce mid-chapter patches to ensure balancing and proper bug fixing.”

PC players who have already tried out the latest PTB update can already see The Clown and Kate Denson in action after the two were teased days ago in the trailer above. The two characters come with their own unique perks and abilities that have also been revealed by players who are already trying out the new chapter.

The Clown

Just as the trailer hinted at, The Clown uses an intoxicating concoction called The Afterpiece Tonic as his ability. A gallery of the new characters that’s already been created on Imgur (via Reddit) shows how The Clown’s ability works along with his perk descriptions.

The Afterpiece Tonic

Tap or hold and release the Power button to launch a bottle of The Afterpiece Tonic. On contact, the bottle will break, emitting a gas cloud that will intoxicate any survivors within the area of effect.

Intoxicated Survivors will suffer from impaired vision, reduced movement speed, and involuntary coughing for 1.5 seconds.

Press and hold the Active Ability button to replenish your bottles of The Afterpiece Tonic.

Coulrophobia (Uncommon Perk)

Your presence alone instills great fear. Survivors within your terror radius have a 30% penalty to healing progression speed.

Pop Goes the Weasel (Rare Perk)

A deep bond with The Entity unlocks great strength. After hooking a Survivor, the next Generator you break is instantly regressed by 15% of its total progression. Normal generator regression applies after the damage is done.

Pop Goes the Weasel is active for 30 seconds after the Survivor is hooked.

Bamboozle (Uncommon Perk)

Your Vault speed is 5% faster.

Performing a vault action calls upon The Entity to block that vault location for 8 seconds.

Only 1 vault location may be blocked in this way at any time. The vault location is blocked only for Survivors.

Kate Denson

Kate Denson is also coming in Dead by Daylight’s newest chapter, the tattooed, guitar-playing character seen in the previous trailer. The Survivors don’t have powers like the Killers, but her three perks have all already been revealed as well.

Windows of Opportunity (Uncommon Perk)

Unlocks potential in one’s aura reading ability. Auras of pallets and vaults are revealed to you when within a 20 Meters range.

Windows of Opportunity has a cooldown of 60 seconds when vaulting or dropping a pallet during a chase.

Boil Over (Uncommon Perk)

You are a battle and do everything to escape a foe’s grasp. Your struggling effects on The Killer are increased by 25%.

You obscure The Killer’s ability to see hook auras within 10 Meters.

Dance With Me (Rare Perk)

When performing a fast vault or leaving a locker in a sprint, you leave no scratch marks for 3 seconds.

Dance With Me has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Patch Notes

The PTB is now live on PC!

Shipping with the PTB build is also a host of new patch notes that include balance changes and more. Behaviour shared a tweet that linked to the new patch notes as well that includes more music, a balance shift that lets all characters start with their three personal perks, and more. The core features are seen below with map adjustments and more info on the Iridescent Shards seen through the official notes.

FEATURES & CONTENT

Content – Added new main menu music to tie in with the DLC Chapter

Content – Added new sounds when Emblems appear in the Tally Screen based on their quality

Content – Added new idle animations for Killers in the offline lobby & store sections

Content – Added a new head customization item for Dwight for players who own the Dead By Daylight: Leatherface™ DLC

Feature – Re-designed all confirmation prompts

Feature – Updated the main menu and player loadout button layouts to accommodate for the newly added Store and Tutorials.

Feature – Added an in-game Store to purchase characters and cosmetics. The store now also hosts the Shrine of Secrets.

Feature – Added the Player Level functionality. This is an account based progression that rewards the player with Iridescent Shards upon leveling up.

Feature – Added Tutorial levels to explain Survivor & Killer gameplay

Content – Integrated Simplified Chinese, Japanese and Korean community localization

BALANCE

All characters now start with their 3 personal perks unlocked by default (at level 1)

Adjusted the level requirements for unlocking perk slots. The 2nd, 3rd and 4th perk slots now unlock at levels 5/10/15 respectively (down from 15/20/25)

Changed hook auras to always be visible from the Killer’s standpoint while carrying a survivor. Prior to this change, hook auras would only be displayed if the hook was hidden behind another object.

Decreased the range of activation for the Killer pick up interaction

Decreased the Wraith flashlight uncloak stun time from 4 seconds to 3 seconds

Removed the possibility of spawning the Doctor or the Hag splinters in the Bloodweb because these characters can now be purchased for Iridescent Shards.

Accessing the PTB Content

For anyone on the PC who wants to check out the new content for themselves, Behaviour also shared a step-by-step process to gain access to the PTB and try The Clown and Kate Denson. It’s only available for PC players though with the guide saying that Behaviour would “love to do it for console as well but it isn’t possible” right now.

OPTING IN

Close the Dead by Daylight application

Right-Click the Dead by Daylight Application in your Steam Library

Access Properties

Access the “Beta” Tab

Select “public-test” from the dropdown

Restart Steam (not required, but this updates the UI properly and kicks off the download)

OPTING OUT