Dead by Daylight Is Buffing Its Newest Killer

Dead by Daylight’s newest Killer, The Trickster, released only just recently as part of the All-Kill Chapter, but he’s already getting a buff to empower his presence in The Entity’s playgrounds. In fact, he’s getting more than one buff with all of them focused around his ability to throw knives at Survivors through his Showstopper and Main Event abilities. The changes aren’t live yet but are planned for a release in the game’s 4.6.1. Bugfix Patch.

The goal of the changes planned for The Trickster, according to Behaviour Interactive, is to give the Killer “a slight boost in power without feeling oppressive to play against.” We’ll see if the developers have succeeded in that goal once the Killer’s buffs are out and players are able to experience them in a live game, but for now, we at least know the changes that are planned.

Those changes can all be found below. In the blog post detailing the changes, Behaviour Interactive said these buffs should allow the Killer to have an easier time keeping up with Survivors while throwing blades and will let the Killer have more control over the knives he throws.

Dead by Daylight’s Buffs for The Trickster

Increased movement speed while throwing knives from 3.68 -> 2.68m/s to 3.86 -> 3.68m/s

Increased Main Event movement speed to 3.86m/s

Decreased Killing Part Chords & Caged Heart Shoes effects respectively

Decreased wind up time (readying knives) from 0.5 seconds to 0.35 seconds

Increased wind down grace period from 1 second to 1.25 seconds

Removed spread on thrown knives

Greatly decreased recoil

Increased the initial Laceration decay timer from 15 seconds to 20 seconds: This gives you a longer window to follow up with additional blades before the Laceration meter decreases

Decreased post-Main Event cooldown from 10 seconds to 5 seconds

Iridescent Photocard can now injure Survivors

Dead by Daylight’s 4.6.1. Bugfix Patch will include all the changes above, but that update itself does not yet have a set release date.