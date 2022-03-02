Dead by Daylight Updates New Killer Ahead of Release

Dead by Daylight’s newest Killer, The Onryō from the Sadako Rising Chapter, has already been updated ahead of her released. That’s because a new update went live this week on the game’s test servers to further fine-tune the playstyle and abilities of The Onryō now that players have had a chance to try her out for a while. The release date for the Chapter hasn’t changed following this update, so you can still expect The Onryō to release on March 8th.

The patch notes for the latest Public Test Build update were shared this week to show what all had changed regarding the new Killer. For those who haven’t played as The Onryō yet because you don’t take part in the test servers and simply wait for the new content to release, the changes won’t mean quite as much. If you were on the fence about buying the new Chapter, however, the changes might be more promising since they largely translate to buffs for different parts of the Killer’s kit.

Below are all the changes coming for the new Killer ahead of the next Chapter’s release. For context on what these terms and abilities mean, you may want to check out the rundown of her perks and powers to familiarize yourself with the Killer first. Context for why the changes were made can be seen here via the post on the Dead by Daylight forums.

Manifesting

Decreased Manifest charge time to 1.5 seconds (was 2.5 seconds).

Decreased Demanifest charge time to 1.5 seconds (was 2.5 seconds).

Smoothened the movement speed transition when Manifesting.

Visibility

Decreased max visible range while demanifested to 24m (was 32m)

Decreased Terror Radius to 24m (was 32m)

Photosensitivity

Reduced the intensity of The Onryō’s attack VFX

Reduced the intensity of the Condemned VFX, both on the screen & on the Survivor

Reduced the intensity of screen effects in the lobby

Improvements to The Onryō’s mini-mori transition

Parental Guidance

Decreased Parental Guidance’s duration to 5/6/7 seconds (was 8/9/10 seconds)

Note that the Parental Guidance section refers to the perk itself and not a warning to parents. “Photosensitivity,” however, is neither a perk nor a power and refers instead to the effects used with The Onryō’s abilities. Behaviour Interactive said these changes are “purely visual and do not impact balance.”

The Onryō is scheduled to release on March 8th as part of Sadako Rising.