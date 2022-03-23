Dead by Daylight Update Fixes New Killer Problems, Patch Notes Revealed

Dead by Daylight’s latest update was announced this week with a new patch released across all platforms to take care of various issues. That’s pretty much all it does, however, with the update largely relegated to one that resolves bugfixes affecting different Survivors, Killers, and other parts of the game. The update also had a couple of fixes specifically catering to The Onryō, the new Killer who was added as part of the Sadako Rising Chapter.

This isn’t the first time we’ve gotten one of these bugfixing updates following the release of The Onryō, so there aren’t quite as many fixes related to that Killer alone here since the previous update took care of a lot of those. You’ll still find a few for that Killer as well as a few platform-specific fixes, too.

The patch notes can be found in full below to see everything that’s been changed.

Dead by Daylight Update 5.6.2