Dead by Daylight Update Fixes New Killer Problems, Patch Notes Revealed

Dead by Daylight’s latest update was announced this week with a new patch released across all platforms to take care of various issues. That’s pretty much all it does, however, with the update largely relegated to one that resolves bugfixes affecting different Survivors, Killers, and other parts of the game. The update also had a couple of fixes specifically catering to The Onryō, the new Killer who was added as part of the Sadako Rising Chapter.
This isn’t the first time we’ve gotten one of these bugfixing updates following the release of The Onryō, so there aren’t quite as many fixes related to that Killer alone here since the previous update took care of a lot of those. You’ll still find a few for that Killer as well as a few platform-specific fixes, too.
The patch notes can be found in full below to see everything that’s been changed.
Dead by Daylight Update 5.6.2
- Fixed an issue that caused the Bloodletting, Vector Victory and Pulcinella cosmetics to be unlocked for free. (Epic Games Store only)
- Fixed an issue which sometimes allowed purchasing of the same perk multiple times in the Shrine of Secrets.
- Fixed an issue which prevented unlocking of Sadako Rising DLC achievements. (PS4 only)
- Fixed a crash which could occur when equipping the Boon: Dark Theory perk. (Switch only)
- Fixed an issue which prevented purchasing of discounted outfits using Shards.
- Fixed an issue that caused killer being able to block the ”Unhook” prompt with one of the hook in MacMillan Estate maps.
- Fixed an issue that preventing The Onryo sfx from playing when opening an empty locker.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented The Hillbilly’s chainsaw SFX from playing during a sprint.
- Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur when entering the perimeter of Yoichi Asakawa’s Boon: Dark Theory.
- Fixed an issue that prevented progress in the Triage achievement if the healed Survivor was unhooked.
- Fixed an issue that prevented The Onryo’s Condemned kills from counting towards the Tome 10 Execution challenge.
- Fixed an issue that caused an incorrect camera orientation while projecting as The Onryo to a nearby near TV.
- Fixed an issue that prevented a Survivor using perk Head On from killing The Nemesis’ zombies when dashing out of a locker.
- Fixed an issue that caused a generic icon to be shown when using a Killer power.
- Fixed an issue that caused The Nurse’s blink charge animation to loop when charging her power.
- Fixed an issue that prevented progress of The Demogorgon’s Daily Ritual.
- Fixed an issue that prevented The Nurse’s blink charge time from being increased when using Kavanagh’s Last Breath and Heavy Panting add-ons.
- Fixed an issue that caused Survivor to instantly wiggle free when being downed while the Killer was carrying another Survivor with 90% or more wiggle progress.
- Fixed an issue that caused the makeup to be missing from Elodie’s 50’s Night Out outfit icon.