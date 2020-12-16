Dead by Daylight Update Fixes a Ton of The Twins' Bugs

✖

Behaviour Interactive released a new Dead by Daylight update this week to resolve a bunch of different bugs that have been adversely affecting players recently. Some of those dealt with general issues including problems with popular perks like Barbecue & Chili, but most of them affected The Twins, the two-in-one Killer who was added as part of Chapter 18. Only one actual balance changes was added in the update which again dealt with The Twins and made it so that Victor could be recalled to Charlotte sooner than before.

The Twins were a very different sort of Killer even for Dead by Daylight’s standards since player could split Victor off from Charlotte which effectively made this the first time players could control two different parts of a Killer independently from one another. Being half of the whole Killer, Victor is also the smallest of all the Killers and the first that can be destroyed by the Survivors, albeit temporarily.

All of that newness to Dead by Daylight meant the Killers came with a fair amount of bugs as well, but many of those will hopefully now be resolved with the release of the 4.4.2 Bugfix Patch. The patch notes for that update can be found below courtesy of the Dead by Daylight forums.

Balance

Victor can now be recalled after being detached from Charlotte for 30 seconds (down from 45).

Bug Fixes