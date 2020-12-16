Dead by Daylight Update Fixes a Ton of The Twins' Bugs
Behaviour Interactive released a new Dead by Daylight update this week to resolve a bunch of different bugs that have been adversely affecting players recently. Some of those dealt with general issues including problems with popular perks like Barbecue & Chili, but most of them affected The Twins, the two-in-one Killer who was added as part of Chapter 18. Only one actual balance changes was added in the update which again dealt with The Twins and made it so that Victor could be recalled to Charlotte sooner than before.
The Twins were a very different sort of Killer even for Dead by Daylight’s standards since player could split Victor off from Charlotte which effectively made this the first time players could control two different parts of a Killer independently from one another. Being half of the whole Killer, Victor is also the smallest of all the Killers and the first that can be destroyed by the Survivors, albeit temporarily.
All of that newness to Dead by Daylight meant the Killers came with a fair amount of bugs as well, but many of those will hopefully now be resolved with the release of the 4.4.2 Bugfix Patch. The patch notes for that update can be found below courtesy of the Dead by Daylight forums.
Balance
- Victor can now be recalled after being detached from Charlotte for 30 seconds (down from 45).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the store UI would not update properly when Outfit sales are active
- Fixed an issue on multiple maps, where there are tiles with extremely bright lighting in various colors.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Flashlight to work inconsistently over pallets and other objects in the environment.
- Fixed an issue that caused Barbecue & Chili's bonus bloodpoints not to be granted when controlling Victor when the game ends.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Twins not to recover their add-ons when using the Black Ward offering and controlling Victor when the game ends.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor to always count as being in close hook proximity for Chaser emblem scoring.
- Fixed an issue that caused survivors sacrificed while controlling Victor not to count for Devout emblem scoring.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Oblivious effect inflicted by the Twins Drop of Perfume add-on to disappear if the survivor stops moving.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Undetectable effect granted by the Twins Silencing Cloth add-on to only trigger when manually returning to Charlotte.
- Fixed an issue that caused the music to change when switching between Victor and Charlotte.
- Fixed an issue that caused Charlotte to be unable to move during the wake up animation when returning from Victor for the first time in a game.
- Fixed an issue that caused the camera to become tilted after switching to Victor.
- Fixed an issue that caused the cooldown animation to loop after returning to Charlotte.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor to float off Charlotte's body after respawning.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor and Charlotte to be able to block off exit gate by standing in front of it.
- Fixed an issue that caused the exit gate blockers to be visible to all survivors when Victor is attached to one of them.
- Fixed an issue that caused the exit gate blockers to disappear for the killer after Charlotte downs a survivor with Victor on their back.
- Fixed an issue that caused survivors to be revealed by Killer Instinct as when close to Victor in various situations.
- Fixed an issue that may have caused Victor to be briefly misaligned after pouncing on survivors.
- Fixed an issue that may have caused Charlotte's movement to become jittery after being stunned during the release interaction.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor not to see the aura of a hook with a hooked survivor.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor's glow after missing a pounce to not match the actual duration of his vulnerability.
- Fixed an issue that caused no prestige reward message to be shown when progressing past level 50 in the bloodweb as Élodie Rakoto, The Twins, and Felix Richter.
- Fixed an issue that may have caused a survivor to be teleported to the wrong side of the pallet after stunning the killer with the Power Struggle perk.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Power Struggle not to be usable when actively wiggling.
- Fixed an issue that may have caused the Hoarder notifications not to work when the survivor is in the basement.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Oppression perk not to affect blocked generators.
- Fixed an issue that allowed a locker in the Deception perk's fake enter animation to be entered. Notably, this would cause the survivor to enter the locker right after using the perk when pressing the key more than once.
- Fixed an issue that may cause survivors using the Deception perk to become stuck in the locker.
- Fixed an issue that may have caused the Hillbillly's chainsaw to keep generating heat after using it.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some hatches from being opened with a key.
- Fixed an issue that prevented killers to place traps in the basement on the Autohaven Wreckers maps.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Trapper's Krampus outfit to have a line stretching out.
- Fixed an issue that made it possible for Survivors to navigate through a wall in the gas station on the Gas Heaven map
- Addressed "deadzone" reports in Autohaven Wreckers maps by promoting certain tiles to spawn more frequently than others.
- Updated the functionality of the Deception perk icon. It will now display the activation and cooldown times, and be lit up otherwise.