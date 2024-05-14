Dead by Daylight Creators Release New Game for Free

Dead by Daylight players tuned into the 8th anniversary stream this week expecting news on the game's Dungeons & Dragons crossover and more, but what they might not have expected was to leave with a free game. That free game happens to be brand new as well, and it's claimable right now. It's called What the Fog, and it's a far different game from Dead by Daylight given that it's a cooperative roguelite as opposed to an asymmetrical game. All you need to claim your copy of it is a Behaviour Interactive account, but keys are limited, so those who want one will need to move fast.

What the Fog does indeed feature characters from Dead by Daylight and is an offshoot of the main game, but as you can tell from the art style shown off below, it's not at all like the core Dead by Daylight experience. You play as Dwight, Claudette, or Feng Min from Dead by Daylight, but only two can be played at once given that this is a two-player co-op game. In a change from Dead by Daylight, the Survivors can actually go on the offensive in this game against creatures pulled straight from The Fog. The game also incorporates other Dead by Daylight features like Bloodpoints, Generators, and more.

"What the Fog answers the age-old question: What would happen if you and a friend were swallowed by a cursed board game?" an overview of the new What the Fog game pondered. "You'd get a 2-person co-op roguelite filled with magic powers, non-stop action, and lots and lots of monsters – that's what. Learn to use your new abilities and work together as you run, jump, and shoot your way through swarms of enemies, collecting Bloodpoints, repairing Generators, and unlocking exit doors in this chaotic game from the world of Dead by Daylight."

Unfortunately, Dead by Daylight players might have a hard time getting a copy of the game right now until the Behaviour Interactive site where it's claimable smooths out its issues. After What the Fog was announced for free during the Dead by Daylight stream, players slammed the site with attempts to claim copies which expectedly led to the site being brought down temporarily.

If you miss out on the free copies of What the Fog, you can buy the Dead by Daylight spin-off from Steam for $4.99.