New Dead Island 2 Update Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

A new update for the open-world zombie game Dead Island 2 has today been released for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC. Despite now being almost two years old, developer Dambuster Studios has continued to release routine patches for DI2. Most recently, this resulted in a New Game+ mode coming to Dead Island 2 as part of a big patch that rolled out back in October. Now, Dambuster is looking to resolve some new issues that have come about in the wake of this previous patch going live.
Downloadable right now, this new update to Dead Island 2 is centered almost entirely around bug fixes. One of the biggest issues that has been resolved is tied to achievements, which weren’t unlocking as they should have for some players. Other than this, Dambuster has made a variety of smaller quality-of-life improvements, notably to Neighborhood Watch.
If you’re interested in seeing everything that has been fixed with this new Dead Island 2 update, you can read on below to find the full patch notes.
Dead Island 2 Update #7 Patch Notes
General
- Fixed an issue where achievements do not unlock
- Implemented a variety of fixes for crashes and to further improve stability
- Fixed keycard door interactions for the side quest: ‘Dez and The Mother Of Satan’
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Battering Ram’ skillcard does not increase the Ram’s skill damage
- Fixed broken interactions with portable toilet doors
- Fixed invisible zombies during portable toilet ambush events
- Fixed an issue where the player can get soft locked when using the fury pounce ability from the elevated surface
- Fixed an issue where journals not picked up during the ‘Drunk and Disorderly’ prevented 100% completion of journals
- Fixed various tutorial pop up issues
- Fixed an issue where players can be locked out of playing the Haus expansion together after fast travelling out of the expansion due to DLC quest mismatch on invitation
Neighborhood Watch
- Fixed an issue where the Host remains in an infinite loading screen after the Client loses connection to the session in the mission select screen
- Fixed an issue when at least one Client leaves a session without proceeding through the full Results flow, remaining players “Waiting for squadmates” will not advance to the Lobby
- Fixed an issue where clients can find that their inventory slots have changed to a broken format after completing a full Neighborhood Watch run
- Fixed an issue where no confirmation message appears when leaving the session in the post-shelter defense score screen
- Various audio fixes for music, sfx and voice lines during gameplay
- Fixed and issue where the ‘Chonky Cats’ perk does not give the player knockdown immunity as it should
- Fixed the Neighborhood Watch difficulty imbalance issue while the players’ active main game save is NG+
- Fixed an issue where some ability buffs won’t apply to players that just have been revived
- Fixed various issues where they player can get stuck after vaulting through windows
- Fixed an issue where ranged weapon magazine size can be reset to default temporarily after performing certain actions
- Fixed issues with the player falling out of bounds
- Fixed an issue where during the ‘Pizza Party’ mission when during the objective “Kill the previous customers” an target enemy can fall through the map blocking progression
- Fixed various rendering issues
- Fixed an issue with ‘Crowd Control Control’ mission where objectives will persist after failing the mission
- Fixed an issue where mission markers are missing from various missions
- Fixed an issue where sliding with the Medics ‘Charging Bonesaw’ can cause a loss of player functionality
- Fixes to persisting and missing UI and vfx elements
- Fixed an issue where ‘Shoving’, ‘Slammin’’ and ‘Charging Bonesaw’ have improper functionality when used during medkit healing animation
- Fixed report card not updating in the front end
- Fixed an issue with some traps not being removed after the end of a mission
- Fixed an issue where a session day does not instantly end if a player is downed while there is another player in the exit travel circle
- Fixed an issue where the number of Bond gained is not increased from 15 to 18 in message on chat with ‘Spirit of the Bobcat’ perk
- Fixed an issue where the player can charge a heavy attack while holding the trap building tool
- Fixed an issue where grading is incorrect for some missions
- Fixed an issue where the ‘hunting knife’ is incapable of triggering electric boxes
- Fixes to instances where enemies cannot reach the player
- Fixes to issues with picked up items being placed in designated spots
- Fixed an issue where ‘Calculated clapback’ does not guarantee the critical hit for Clients using ranged weapons
- Fixed an issue when during 2 player CO-OP only the host gets stalked by the butcher after the Stalker Meter fills up