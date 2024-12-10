New Dead Island 2 Update Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

A new update for the open-world zombie game Dead Island 2 has today been released for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC. Despite now being almost two years old, developer Dambuster Studios has continued to release routine patches for DI2. Most recently, this resulted in a New Game+ mode coming to Dead Island 2 as part of a big patch that rolled out back in October. Now, Dambuster is looking to resolve some new issues that have come about in the wake of this previous patch going live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable right now, this new update to Dead Island 2 is centered almost entirely around bug fixes. One of the biggest issues that has been resolved is tied to achievements, which weren’t unlocking as they should have for some players. Other than this, Dambuster has made a variety of smaller quality-of-life improvements, notably to Neighborhood Watch.

If you’re interested in seeing everything that has been fixed with this new Dead Island 2 update, you can read on below to find the full patch notes.

General

Fixed an issue where achievements do not unlock

Implemented a variety of fixes for crashes and to further improve stability

Fixed keycard door interactions for the side quest: ‘Dez and The Mother Of Satan’

Fixed an issue where the ‘Battering Ram’ skillcard does not increase the Ram’s skill damage

Fixed broken interactions with portable toilet doors

Fixed invisible zombies during portable toilet ambush events

Fixed an issue where the player can get soft locked when using the fury pounce ability from the elevated surface

Fixed an issue where journals not picked up during the ‘Drunk and Disorderly’ prevented 100% completion of journals

Fixed various tutorial pop up issues

Fixed an issue where players can be locked out of playing the Haus expansion together after fast travelling out of the expansion due to DLC quest mismatch on invitation

Neighborhood Watch