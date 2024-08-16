Dead Island 2 Adds New Game Plus Mode in October

After nearly a decade in development, Dead Island 2 finally launched last year to solid critical and commercial response. Developer Dambuster Studios has supported the game with several post-launch updates including two story DLCs: Haus and SoLA Festival. While the team will eventually move on to its next project, it still has at least one more major update on the docket. Recently, the team announced a new major content update for Dead Island 2. Patch 6 is scheduled for October 22nd and will include one of the most-requested features since the game launched. After more than a year of asking, Dead Island 2 is finally adding New Game Plus,

The new mode isn’t simply a way for players to take their high-level characters back through the main story. Dead Island 2‘s New Game Plus Mode will include an additional skill slot and an increased level cap. Players will also have access to new skins and weapons, which they’ll need to take on the tougher difficulty and new zombies. Essentially, this is going to be the most challenging mode in Dead Island 2 and will test even the most battle-hardened players.

However, the good news doesn’t end there. Players will also get to jump into a brand-new mode called Neighborhood Watch. This cooperative horde mode asks players to jump into new missions as they build up an arsenal of weapons in preparation for the fifth and final wave. That’s when all your prep is put to the test as a massive horde of zombies attacks your crew. Similar to New Game Plus, Neighborhood Watch includes new weapons and skins for players to earn. Plus, there’s a brand-new location to explore and Dambuster is touting “new game mechanics.” It doesn’t say exactly what to expect in that regard, but the team will likely pull back the curtain over the next few weeks as we get closer to Patch 6’s launch.

Dead Island 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Patch 6 launches on October 22nd, but there’s plenty of content to dive into if you haven’t logged in since launch. You don’t need to play through Haus and SoLA Festival to enjoy Patch 6, but if you want more Dead Island 2 content to whet your appetite, it’s available and on sale relatively often.