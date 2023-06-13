Dead Island 2 Gets First Major Update Full of Fixes, Patch Notes
Dead Island 2 wasn't on the level of some of the more marquee releases we've seen in 2023 when it was released, but it more than satisfied anyone looking to hop into a solid, zombie-slaying fun. Now, developer Dambuster Studios has released the first major quality-of-life update, which addresses several of the issues players have been running into since it launched back in April. It also adds a feature that'll make it easier to swap through character skins, but this one is mainly focused on one-off bugs that have been impacting performance.
The "Cosplay" feature is the big addition coming with the update. There are several free and paid skins available for the six Slayers in Dead Island 2, and this update will make it much easier to see what you can equip. While not a major change in terms of gameplay, it's a nice feature that should serve the game well in the future. After all, Dead Island 2 has already sold over 2 million copies, so publisher Deep Silver will be looking to support it with additional content moving forward. While skins might not be the focus, they'll certainly be included, and having an easy way to see what's available to earn or purchase is a needed feature.
Slayers, get ready to dive into all of the changes with Dead Island 2 Patch Notes #1: https://t.co/ruHyGL5d7M#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/ppoToTv4LO— Dead Island (@deadislandgame) June 13, 2023
Outside of the changes to skins, the first update is a laundry list of fixes that have been needed since the game launched. For example, there are fixes for joining co-op games, missing NPCs, and quest reward issues. While the update doesn't encompass everything players want, it should go a long way to making Dead Island 2 more stable and set the team up to deliver things like New Game Plus.
You can take a look at the full patch notes from Dead Island 2's first major update below.
-
Added 'Cosplay' Feature
Players can access the new Cosplay feature in the game's main menu. This feature will allow you to change Slayer character skins. All skins will be displayed, even if they are not all immediately available. For more details about the different skin collections and their availability, check out our other blogs:
- Introducing the HELL-A Catwalk Collection – Premium Character Packs in Dead Island 2
- Unveiling the 'Til Dawn' Collection: A set of free skins for Dead Island 2
- Slay in Style with Dead Island 2 'From Dusk' Collection Skins and Weapons – available through Amazon Prime Gaming
-
Fixed issue with joining co-op games
Fixed the problem where players faced the [0x1411] error, which didn't allow them to join co-op sessions.
-
Fixed walking through walls
Fixed an issue where players could walk through walls in the Halperin Hotel under certain circumstances.
-
Fixed missing NPCs
Some players faced issues where some NPCs could have been missing across the whole game – that is now fixed.
-
Fixed the title screen issue
Fixed the issue where players couldn't close the title screen via "Quit" when the language was set to Japanese and they were in full-screen mode.
-
Fixed stuck-in geometry issues
Players were facing some issues upon dying and respawning in Bel Air, getting stuck and unable to open the door in the Lifeguard Hut when handing in the quest to Burt, and picking up circuit breakers and wrenches in Bel Air. These geometry issues are now fixed.
-
Fixed the "Fools Gold" reward issue
Fixed the issue where some players didn't receive the Blood Rage weapon after finishing the Fool's Gold quest.
-
Fixed the "Diaries of the Dead" issue
Fixed the issue where the "Diaries of the Dead" mission-specific Mutator and Butcher sometimes failed to leave their correlating containers, resulting in a progression blocker.
-
Client's co-op improvements
By Client, we refer to the player who joins the Host in the co-op session – which means each session can contain up to two Clients. This update fixes multiple Client issues, including:
- The ability to jump unreasonably high against flat surfaces
- Desync when zombies are stunned by Perfect Block or Dodge, which results in teleporting, sliding, and discrepancies in location between Clients
- Clients becoming stuck in vents
- Enemies A-Posing after dying to a Clients Paired Heavy Attack
- Enemies not taking any damage when hit with a jerrycan or with a circuit breaker by a Client
- Specific hazard warnings fail to show for Clients.
-
Performance and Stability Improvements
This fixes different in-game crashes, including traveling, loading screen, and respawning during missions.
-
Other fixes
- Various Improvements for Ultrawide Displays
- Various Improvements to HDR
- Multiple improvements to player animations
- Adjustments made for improving dynamic range and clarity of zombies and dialogue in combat
- Other minor fixes.