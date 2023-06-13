Dead Island 2 Gets First Major Update Full of Fixes, Patch Notes

Dead Island 2 wasn't on the level of some of the more marquee releases we've seen in 2023 when it was released, but it more than satisfied anyone looking to hop into a solid, zombie-slaying fun. Now, developer Dambuster Studios has released the first major quality-of-life update, which addresses several of the issues players have been running into since it launched back in April. It also adds a feature that'll make it easier to swap through character skins, but this one is mainly focused on one-off bugs that have been impacting performance.

The "Cosplay" feature is the big addition coming with the update. There are several free and paid skins available for the six Slayers in Dead Island 2, and this update will make it much easier to see what you can equip. While not a major change in terms of gameplay, it's a nice feature that should serve the game well in the future. After all, Dead Island 2 has already sold over 2 million copies, so publisher Deep Silver will be looking to support it with additional content moving forward. While skins might not be the focus, they'll certainly be included, and having an easy way to see what's available to earn or purchase is a needed feature.

Slayers, get ready to dive into all of the changes with Dead Island 2 Patch Notes #1: https://t.co/ruHyGL5d7M#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/ppoToTv4LO — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) June 13, 2023

Outside of the changes to skins, the first update is a laundry list of fixes that have been needed since the game launched. For example, there are fixes for joining co-op games, missing NPCs, and quest reward issues. While the update doesn't encompass everything players want, it should go a long way to making Dead Island 2 more stable and set the team up to deliver things like New Game Plus.

You can take a look at the full patch notes from Dead Island 2's first major update below.