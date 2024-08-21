Dead Rising Remaster Reveals Frank West’s New Voice Actor

Capcom has announced who will be voicing Frank West in the upcoming Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Back in June when this new version of Dead Rising was first revealed, fans were quick to notice that West’s voice, historically done by actor Terence J. Rotolo, was different than normal. Rotolo himself soon after confirmed that he wasn’t involved with Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster as those at Capcom didn’t ask him to come back and reprise the role. Since then, fans have continued to wonder who was chosen to replace Rotolo, to which we now have an answer.

Speaking to IGN, the team behind Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster unveiled that Jas Patrick is set to portray Frank West this time around. Patrick is an experienced voice actor in his own right and has past credits tied to games that include Octopath Traveler II, Immortals of Aveum, Chivalry II, and Smite. Speaking to his work on Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, those at Capcom said that they have been “very pleased” with what he’s done for the game.

Elsewhere in this interview, Capcom was asked about why they chose not to have Rotolo play Frank West once again. The devs at Capcom largely balked at this question, though, and merely said that they were “unable” to have him come back for reasons that weren’t made clear. Despite this, Capcom still praised Rotolo’s past work playing Frank West and said that they “sincerely” thank him for his contributions to the Dead Rising series.

As someone who has played the opening portions of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, the shift from Rotolo to Patrick is definitely a jarring one. That’s not to say that Patrick’s portrayal of Frank West is terrible by any means, but those who have long been familiar with the original Dead Rising might find it odd to hear a different voice coming from the character. Still, the rest of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is shaping up nicely and should scratch the itch that many have had for a return of the franchise.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is set to launch next month on September 18th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game will initially only be available digitally and will be followed by a physical release in November.