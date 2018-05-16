New ‘Deadpool 2’ Samurai Pop and Taco Truck Coming to GameStop

GameStop is getting two new Deadpool 2 collectibles soon, one of which is an exclusive Funko Pop figure and the other a separate figure and taco truck combo.

The first of the two figures is the Funko Pop Deadpool that’s going to be exclusive to the retailer, according to GameStop. This Funko figure puts a samurai twist on the loud-mouthed hero with the figure being called the “Samurai Deadpool.” It features Deadpool wearing armor and equipment fitting of a samurai with the hero’s symbol emblazoned on his helmet. We only get to see the front of the figure so far through the images that were shared, but it looks as though Deadpool has given up one of his katanas for just one weapon for this figure. In true Deadpool fashion, the weapon also acts as a skewer with three tacos hanging onto the blade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Funko Pop figure is scheduled to be available exclusively at GameStop for $11.99. However, it’s worth pointing out that you won’t be able to get this figure on the same day that Deadpool 2 releases this week since GameStop’s Samurai Deadpool Pop won’t be available until June 14. For those who know their way around a Funko collection, it’s also worth noting that this one is a bobblehead figure as opposed to the collectibles whose heads don’t move.

Continuing the taco trend is the next Deadpool figure that GameStop is boasting, a figure that will be available a bit sooner than the Funko Pop. The Deadpool Taco Truck which is seen below wasn’t listed as an exclusive to the gaming and collectible retailer, but it will be available later this week, just in time for the release of Deadpool 2. The figure will become available on May 18 and will be sold for $24.99.

For those who collect figures such as these, it might not be the first time that you’ve seen the Deadpool Taco Truck. Images and videos of the truck such as the one here were spotted earlier in the year with this one being taken during the Toy Fair 2018. It shows what’s almost a full wraparound view of the truck that carries only tacos, no burritos or chimichangas.

These Deadpool figures will be releasing soon, but you can also catch the new Deadpool 2 movie later this week as well. The official plot summary below won’t tell you much, but it’s definitely pure Deadpool.

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”