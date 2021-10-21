Deadpool Video Game From Suda51 Was Nearly in Development With Activision

Goichi “Suda51” Suda, who is perhaps most well-known for his work on titles like No More Heroes, Killer7, and Shadows of the Damned has revealed that he almost worked on a project with Activision roughly a decade ago that would have involved the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. While the project ended up dying out eventually, Suda has made it clear in the past that he would still very much love to work with the character in the future if given the opportunity.

Speaking to VGC in a new interview, Suda opened up about this history of collaborating with Activision on a game associated with Deadpool. “Here’s something a lot of people probably don’t know. Over a decade ago, I was actually approached by Activision at one point to make a Deadpool game. It was sometime after the first No More Heroes came out,” he explained. For reference, the original No More Heroes game ended up releasing in 2007.

Although this Deadpool game from Suda and his team never ended up working out, the famed game creator said that it actually had quite a bit of potential. “Obviously, that plan never came to fruition, and it fizzled out in the initial planning stages but I had some really cool ideas for it at the time,” he said. In 2013, Activision ended up releasing a Deadpool game from High Moon Studios. Suda, however, wasn’t involved with the project.

Despite this collaboration not working out previously, Suda has already made it known that he would jump at the opportunity to work with Marvel on a Deadpool game once again. Back in August, near the launch of No More Heroes 3, Suda said that the game he would love to work on next would be tied to the Merc with a Mouth. And while no such project between Marvel Games and Suda has yet to be announced, perhaps that will end up changing as we move forward.

