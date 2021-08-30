No More Heroes Creator Wants to Make a Deadpool Game

✖

Suda51, the fan-favorite game designer who founded Grasshopper Manufacturer and created the New More Heroes series, wants a shot at making a Deadpool game. Suda51, a.k.a. Goichi Suda, has been busy this past week with the release of the excellent No More Heroes III, the final game in the series for the foreseeable future, onto the Nintendo Switch. He and Grasshopper Manufacture aren't slowing down, though, with three original intellectual properties in development for games over the next decade. Meanwhile. Marvel Games continues to expand its big-budget games presence with the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game and the recently announced Midnight Suns game.

Though he has a full plate, Suda51 says he wouldn't object to a Marvel and Grasshopper collaboration. Specifically, he'd like to make a Deadpool game or a game about some more obscure Marvel Comics characters. "The broad answer is we already have a lot of products that are in development," Suda said during a live stream event with IGN Japan, "and over the next 10 years we have three original IPs that we're working on and we have already planned out. "So you can definitely look forward to a lot of new, interesting original IPs from Grasshopper. We also, of course, have other plans and are working hard on them to bring them to fruition.

"But [in terms of] the kind of things I'd love to do, I'd also love to work with Marvel on a Shatterstar or Deadpool game, something sort of Grasshopper-y like that. Maybe a Quicksilver title of some sorts. So, Marvel, you know."

Suda would be right at home working on Deadpool's blend of fan-focused, sometimes puerile humor and metatextual commentary based on the No More Heroes series. He even inserted a reference to comparisons of No More Heroes lead Travis Touchdown and Deadpool in the 2019 game Travis Strikes Again.

Deadpool has starred in one video game of his own, High Moon Studios and Activision's 2013 game, titled, simply, Deadpool. Unfortunately, the game has struggled with licensing rights, resulting in its delisting from digital storefronts. Deadpool also showed up in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order for Nintendo Switch in 2019 and is a secret skin in Fortnite Battle Royale. He also appears in several Marvel mobile games, including Marvel Stike Force, Marvel Contest of Champions, and Marvel: Future Fight.

Would you like to see a Deadpool video game from Suda51? Let us know in the comments. No More Heroes III is on sale now for Nintendo Switch.