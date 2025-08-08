Death Stranding 2 Releases First Update on PS5 for August 2025

The first Death Stranding 2: On the Beach update for August 2025 has dropped for the PlayStation 5. Kojima Productions introduced version 1.008, which contains some minor fixes and notably addresses a persistent camera stuttering issue that players have been experiencing since the game’s launch back in June. The patch has been well received by players so far, though there are still issues left for the game to address in future updates.

“Attention fellow Porters! Patch 1.08 for Death Stranding 2 has been delivered,” wrote PlayStation Studios on X. “This patch addresses an issue where the camera/environment would appear to stutter when in motion, alongside other minor fixes and improvements.”

Previously, a bug with the camera would sometimes cause stuttering issues in the environment when the player panned the camera. The bug seemed to occur even in performance mode, which, in theory, frees up resources to avoid such issues. This has been a known problem since the game’s launch, with players attempting various fixes to deal with it but to no avail. Players had tried repairing storage and transitioning back and forth between photo mode to stop the glitch, but nothing worked permanently.

“The camera stutter is really bringing the game down for me,” wrote Reddit user deathrattlehead. “It angers me knowing the frame rate is solid because it must be some glitch doing it. I really hope they patch it.”

While annoying to some players, the camera issue didn’t detract from the overall immersive experience too much, with a few players even forgetting to notice it after a while.

While this patch only has minor changes and players are still experiencing some issues with the game, it has had a much better rollout so far than the last Death Stranding 2: On the Beach update. When it was released in early July, Patch 1.007 was intended to address some game issues, but ultimately caused more problems for some players than it solved. Players reported that the update had caused their PS5s to overheat, resulting in noticeably louder internal cooling fans, as well as other unusual glitches.

It’s unclear precisely what additional changes Patch 1.008 has brought, and it will likely be left to players to report any issues they are still experiencing with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Specific or detailed patch notes for PS5 games can be hard to come by. Since Sony doesn’t keep a detailed update history for its PS5 games, what players know about various patches often comes down to whatever a particular developer is willing to announce.

For players hoping for additional content for the game, this new patch hasn’t brought any new clues about future updates to the surface. There have been no officially revealed plans for post-launch content, and game director Hideo Kojima stated in June that he had already started work on his next project.

What are your thoughts on the latest patch? Has the camera stuttering issue been resolved, and have any other issues been introduced that you are aware of?