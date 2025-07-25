Discord Adds Age Verification, but Users Are Beating It With Death Stranding 2

Discord users in the United Kingdom are facing new age verification standards when using the app. However, it did not take long for users to find a way around this, and the method is surprising. Hideo Kojima’s newly released Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has made waves within the gaming community and received high praise. Now it can add a new accolade to its collection, as players are using the game to bypass Discord’s age verification process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Discord now requires age checks through K-ID in order for users to access adult content in the UK, courtesy of the UK’s Online Safety Act. This is typically done by scanning your face or your ID to verify your age. But it turns out it can be fooled, as players have used Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’s photo mode to get around it.

This information comes from Dany Sterkhov on X, who shared his process. By using Death Stranding 2’s selfie mode, Sterkhov took a picture of Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus, and submitted it for the age verification. However, Strekhov was further required to prove he was real and used the same system to take another picture with Porter’s mouth open. Once again, the method worked and let Strekhov complete the age verification.

You can use Death Stranding's photo mode to bypass Discord's age verification https://t.co/o9n0c0lwkI pic.twitter.com/mvYmhZZCVp — Dany Sterkhov 🛡✈ (@DanySterkhov) July 25, 2025

K-ID claims it does not store any of the videos or images it uses to verify users’ ages, but many do not take this at face value. So strong was this fear that users discovered this method within 24 hours of Discord requiring age verification. Those who have a copy of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach can use this same process to bypass K-ID. Those without may have to find another way or simply verify their age.

How do you feel about Discord requiring age verification? Let us know in the comments below!