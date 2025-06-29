Death Stranding 2 Players Agree New Mechanic Is a Game Changer

Death Stranding 2 players are loving a new mechanic that drastically changes how you can traverse the environment. Death Stranding has been criticized for years for being a “walking simulator”, which in some way it is. The bulk of the gameplay is walking, but it’s more of a delivery simulator, a game where you have to overcome the obstacles in front of you with whatever you have on hand or whatever has been left behind by other players. It’s more than walking, it’s climbing, balancing, driving, and much more. It’s about planning out a route and trying to bring as many tools as you can to help you deliver your cargo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can bring ladders and rope to help you climb or descend otherwise unreachable areas, but they add more weight to your cargo which can slow you down and make things harder. Death Stranding 2 generally improves upon everything from the first game and makes it a lot better. It’s still the same core gameplay, but it’s a much more refined experience that makes Kojima’s vision a lot more digestible. As a result, the game is getting significantly better reviews than the first one, including from players who weren’t all that into the first game at all.

New Death Stranding 2 Feature Is Being Praised by Fans

One of the big new features being praised by Death Stranding 2 players is that players can now connect two ladders together to make one really long one. There were many times when playing the first game where you’d get up to a mountain or have a big cavern that you couldn’t cross because your ladder just wasn’t long enough, forcing you to have to find another way around. However, Death Stranding 2 fixes this by allowing you to connect two ladders (so long as you have two in your inventory) and overcome larger gaps. It’s a life saver and a feature that players are praising up and down.

The only downside is the ladders have to be connected before it’s placed, you can’t connect a second ladder to one that has already been put down, which would be even better. I personally recommend carrying about four ladders with you at any given time so you can extend them if needed, it’s a great way to get out of a jam or improvise a new route.

Death Stranding 2 offers all kinds of new ways for traversing its map beyond just ladders. There’s a monorail that players can develop over the course of the game and it will take players around the entire map once it is fully built. There are all kinds of great Death Stranding 2 features that are changing how the game is played and enjoyed. Although Hideo Kojima wants more divisive receptions to his games, it doesn’t seem like he’s going to get it with this one as Death Stranding 2 is being hailed as a masterpiece by just about everyone who is playing it.

Death Stranding 2 is out now on PS5.