Death Stranding 2 Metacritic Score Reveals Strong GOTY Candidate

To very few people’s surprise, Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is already proving to be a masterpiece, according to reviews. Metacritic already has it among the highest-rated games of 2025. This indicates it is a strong frontrunner to be Game of the Year and claim numerous awards. In a year with numerous highly-rated games, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has more than earned this early acclaim, with many calling it the best game of this generation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Metacritic has Death Stranding 2: On the Beach scored at 90 at the time of writing. As more reviews come in, this score will likely fluctuate. With how many positive and perfect scores the game is receiving, Kojima fans will likely see this rise. However, some scores may be lower than expected, and these outliers could impact the overall score.

Much of the praise for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach speaks to how Kojima Productions improved many of the features criticized in Death Stranding, but also how the development makes the game an even more unique experience. One key aspect of this is the near-limitless variability in its gameplay.

The narrative is also highly praised. Many reviewers called it the best Kojima has produced. Not only this, but the story is blended perfectly with the story and soundtrack while still offering players the freedom to approach the game how they want. A star-studded cast led by Norman Reedus certainly helps make the game more appealing, but Death Stranding 2: On the Beach more than stands on its own.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches on June 26th with early access being available on June 24th for those who pre-order select editions. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach promises to be one of the best games of the year, both for newcomers to the series and fans.