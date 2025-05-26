Norman Reedus Gives Reassuring Death Stranding 2 News For Those Who Didn’t Like the First Game

Norman Reedus has some reassuring words for those wanting to play Death Stranding 2, but were lost with the first game. Hideo Kojima is one of the most prized minds in gaming thanks to his unique storytelling and innovative gameplay. Absolutely no one else is doing it like him, which is probably a good thing. He has a very specific flair and if it was imitated by others, it would probably fall completely flat or be puzzling at best. He has always had a knack for the surreal and has really leaned into that with his new franchise, Death Stranding, which is about a courier in the apocalypse who can go to a world between life and death known as The Beach.

If that sounds whacky in of itself, the rest of the game is filled with even more outlandish concepts. The main character carries around a baby in a jar, there are grenades made from the character’s urine and feces, and much, much more. To put it lightly, Hideo Kojima’s stories are wild and are sometimes difficult to follow. There is a lot of exposition and it feels like not everything makes sense all of the time. There are extensive breakdowns of Death Stranding‘s story online to help the player out, but a lot of people have finished that game and likely been a bit puzzled by the story.

With that said, Death Stranding 2 looks to be an upgrade in every conceivable way. In an interview with IGN, Norman Reedus confirmed that he was also deeply confused by Death Stranding‘s story, but was able to follow the story of Death Stranding 2 a lot more, noting that there’s much more action and there’s a more “definite goal” for the player to reach. However, he also joked that it’s hard to understand Kojima’s mind as a whole given how out there his ideas are.

“As far as working with him and understanding where his head is at, I don’t think anybody can understand where his head is at,” said Reedus. “I think he’s just that guy, he’s out there and has great ideas. Story-wise, I did know what was happening more. There’s more action in it, there’s more of a definite goal to get to. It’s always a trip working on those things. It’s great, but it’s wild.”

Reedus also noted he would be up for reprising his role in the upcoming Death Stranding movie, but he doesn’t know what the status is on that movie given its in such early stages of development. It’s possible the Death Stranding movie won’t even revolve around Sam Porter Bridges and will instead be a brand new story in that world, but it will likely be a few years before we find out. Regardless, this upcoming game could be the last time we see Reedus in the role. Hideo Kojima has no intention of making Death Stranding 3 himself, but he has an idea for a future story should someone else be up to the task of making it.

Death Stranding 2 will release on June 26th for PS5.