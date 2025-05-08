Death Stranding 3 Could Happen, But It Won’t Be Made by Hideo Kojima

Death Stranding 3 is a possibility, but it won’t be made by Hideo Kojima, claims the legendary developer. There are few developers in games with a legacy like Hideo Kojima’s. The Japanese developer has been in the industry for many decades, creating amazing franchises like Metal Gear and now Death Stranding. He has won over not only the hearts of gamers with his mind-blowing and strange ideas, but also the hearts of prominent people in the film industry. Kojima frequently collaborates with incredible filmmakers like Jordan Peele, Guillermo del Toro, and many others in an effort to combine storytelling talents from different mediums into gaming.

Hideo Kojima was working with publisher Konami for a long time, but had a bad break-up with them during the development of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Shortly after its release, he went independent and partnered with PlayStation to make his next big game, Death Stranding. After a rather speedy development process, Kojima returned with a somewhat divisive, but still respected video game. It wasn’t long before he began working on the sequel and now, after about six years, Death Stranding 2 is finally almost here. However, it seems like this will be the end of the road for Kojima when it comes to this franchise.

Death Stranding 3 Won’t Be Made by Hideo Kojima

A handful of journalist and creators got to go to Kojima Productions to play Death Stranding 2. They also got to speak with Kojima himself who revealed that although he has an idea for Death Stranding 3, he won’t make it himself, but is open to giving it to another creator. Kojima was asked about the decision to set the game in Australia and spoke about initially planning to have players undo everything they did in the first game in America, but didn’t want to reuse the same map. He then realized that it made sense to have it in Australia because it was small enough and went east to west, connected to the ocean at both sides.

However, it meant having to invent a new technology called the Plate Gate that allows Sam to travel through portals to get to locations he would otherwise be unable to get to. Kojima joked that you could make endless Death Stranding games with this kind of technology games and he has an idea for a third game, but it won’t be made by him.

“If I use this Plate Gate concept, I could make endless sequels!” said Kojima (via Eurogamer). “I, of course, don’t have any plans to do that, but I already have a concept for another sequel. I am not going to make it myself, but if I passed it on to someone else, they could probably make it.”

Whether there’s anyone who could properly do Death Stranding 3 besides Kojima is anyone’s guess. It would definitely be a very different kind of game given Kojima’s unique direction on the Death Stranding games. However, it makes sense that Kojima doesn’t want to do it. He is working on a new horror game for Xbox called OD, is producing the Death Stranding movie, and perhaps most notably, working on a PlayStation 6 game called Physint which aims to be a return to the kind of stealth game he made with Metal Gear Solid. So, his plate is pretty full and it’s likely it will be at least a decade before he could even return to Death Stranding, so it makes sense that he would want to have someone else take over for him.

Would you want to see Death Stranding 3 if it was made by someone else? Let me know in the comments.