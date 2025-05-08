Death Stranding 2 PS5 DualSense Controller Revealed

The highly anticipated Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is giving fans more ways to show their love of the series with a special limited-edition PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Combining this with the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Collector’s Edition is the perfect way to deck your gaming space out. Hideo Kojima has shared an image posing with the DualSense controller and showing off the beautiful design. That said, players will need to be quick if they want to purchase it, and should be ready to go when the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense controller is available for pre-order.

The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense controller pre-orders go live on May 22nd at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. It will be available exclusively on the PlayStation Direct store, and supplies are limited. Placing your pre-order as soon as it goes live is the best way to ensure you can get one. With limited quantities, it will likely sell out quickly.

Hideo Kojima Holding Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Dualsense controller.

The design for the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense Controller features a sleek design, containing both the insignia and motto of Drawbridge in orange. The remainder of the controller is black and gray and matches up with other Death Stranding items that have been previously released.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releases on June 26th. Previews have gone up for the game this week, giving players an early look at what they can expect from the game. Kojima’s games are always known for their crazy stories and cinematic experiences, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be no different.

