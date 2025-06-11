Death Stranding 2 Gameplay Trailer Teases Floods, Earthquakes, And Lots of Action

Death Stranding 2 has gotten a brand new gameplay trailer that sets the stage for what players are going to encounter in the new game. Hideo Kojima made his name on creating really great stealth/action games where sneaking around and taking out henchmen was the core part of the gameplay. As the Metal Gear Solid franchise went along, direct combat became even more pivotal for the series with Metal Gear Solid 5 having some of the best combat of the last decade. However, things took a radically different direction with his next game, Death Stranding, which largely discouraged combat and was more focused on overcoming the environment to deliver packages in the apocaylpse.

It had one of Kojima’s most complicated stories to date, but it found an audience. It wasn’t for everyone, but it seems like Death Stranding 2 is making an effort to win over more people this time. Actor Norman Reedus noted that he was able to understand the story of the second game a lot better than the first one, which will likely make it more inviting for newcomers. Recent previews for the game also revealed that Death Stranding 2 is much more action-oriented, taking obvious cues from the Metal Gear Solid series. Now, a new trailer paints a better picture of the changes to the gameplay.

Death Stranding 2‘s New Gameplay Trailer Looks Thrilling

Death Stranding 2‘s brand new gameplay trailer has been released and it reveals all of the new ways Hideo Kojima is shaking things up. Players will go to Australia in the new game and are once again tasked with delivering packages across the continent. In Australia, there will be all kinds of new environmental threats and obstacles beyond just trying to figure out how to climb a mountain or avoid BTs. This time, excessive rain will create flooding that creates raging rapids that can sweep you away, earthquakes will catch you off balance, and much more. There are all kinds of new things that Sam will have to overcome, including things he may not even be able to fully prepare for given these things appear to be pretty dynamic.

On top of that Death Stranding 2 will feature way more action. The trailer shows off big gun fights, bike chases, mech battles, and much more, clearly depicting a more thrilling adventure for Sam and more depth to the game. Of course, stealth will still be an option, but it definitely feels like players won’t be so punished for taking on fights. Whether or not this will lead to lapsed players from the first game giving Death Stranding 2 a chance remains to be seen, but it’s interesting to see so much of the philosophy behind the game change in the sequel.

Hideo Kojima will shift focus to other games once Death Stranding 2 is out the door, but he won’t be tackling Death Stranding 3. The game director noted he has an idea for where this story could go in future games and is open to someone else taking on that story, but has no plans to do it himself as he wants to develop other projects. Kojima seems to be very motivated to create as much as possible before he no longer can after falling seriously ill during COVID, causing him to realize time is fleeting and he only has so many years left on this planet.

Death Stranding 2 will release on PS5 on June 26th.