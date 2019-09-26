Death Stranding Has Gone Gold

Death Stranding, the upcoming video game from Hideo Kojima‘s Kojima Productions, is officially complete and has gone gold. The developer revealed the milestone early this morning on social media, sharing photos of the development team and Hideo Kojima himself in celebration of the important step toward release.

“Gone gold” here basically means that the video game is ready to go through the manufacturing process for launch. It’s essentially indicating that whatever build of the game folks will be playing on discs has been finalized, though of course work will still likely continue on Death Stranding as it so often does with other video games. (This is one common reason for regular day-one patches.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out Kojima Productions, and Hideo Kojima, celebrating the event below:

DEATH STRANDING is complete and has gone gold!! Hideo Kojima, the Kojima Productions team, everyone at Sony and Guerrilla, cast members; all put their heart and soul into it. Thanks for your support, we can’t wait to bring you a new “A HIDEO KOJIMA GAME”. Play it on Nov 8th!! pic.twitter.com/Nj73oGG05p — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 26, 2019

Reported we made gold to Guerilla, who provided their life value game engine to us when I had nothing back then. Can’t thank them enough! Reconfirming the connection between Amsterdam and Tokyo. 👍🌈🦀🐋🐟🐬☔️👶💀✋🤩🎉 pic.twitter.com/nSBuhQRJ0w — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 26, 2019

Are you excited to check out the game now that it’s officially done and ready to go? What do you think Death Stranding is actually about? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for the video game describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.