Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Has an Awesome P.T. Easter Egg

Before making Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima was working on Silent Hills for Konami. The ambitious survival horror game would have been a collaboration with Guillermo del Toro, and would have starred Norman Reedus. The project was famously cancelled, but not before the release of P.T., a playable teaser that hinted at things to come. P.T. was long ago delisted by Konami, but its spirit lives on, thanks to the recent Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. The new version of the game includes several new scenes and features, including a jarring callback to P.T. that fans have discovered!

A clip of the P.T. reference was shared on YouTube by user Douglas N Gomes, and can be found embedded below.

In the new scene, Sam discovers that someone, or something, is in his shower. Sam can elect to leave the room, but if he goes to take a shower, he has a frightening encounter with a twitching creature that suddenly attacks him! However, Sam wakes up to discover that the entire thing was a dream. Pretty creepy, and a great reference that should make P.T. fans very happy!

Unfortunately, P.T.‘s removal from the PlayStation Store guarantees that this is the closest thing fans might get to the real thing. The playable teaser still works if it’s already downloaded to a PS4, but it can’t be downloaded again, and it can’t be transferred to the PS5. Because of this, PlayStation 4 consoles with P.T. installed sell for hundreds on the secondary market. That might seem odd for readers unfamiliar with P.T., but the teaser had a profound impact on players, and its influence on the survival horror genre has been seen in a number of ways. Hopefully, the game will come back in some form at some point, but for now, fans will just have to settle for this Easter egg!

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

