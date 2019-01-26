‘Death Stranding’ Creator Hideo Kojima Goes ‘Mad’ Over Mads Mikkelsen In ‘Polar’

Polar is a recent adaptation from Netflix adapting an action noir comic series from Dark Horse under the same name. The new film stars a variety of talented actors, including that of Mads Mikkelsen. With not only the look being pretty similar to Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear series, but also Mikkelsen’s close relationship with the developer himself, it looks like the Death Stranding creator couldn’t sing enough of his friend’s praises over on social media.

POLAR. I think the scene of Mads that his fan is looking forward to is drenched Mads, bloody Mads, tighten Mads, tear in eyes Mads, smoking Mads, drinking hard Mads, wearing glasses Mads, naked Mads in freeze, dancing Mads, Running Mads. DS has most of the Mads you wanna see too. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 26, 2019

To say Hideo Kojima is the supportive type would be a Mad-dening understatement.

(OK, I’m done. Promise.)

The Polar actor and friend is also in Hideo Kojima’s upcoming game Death Stranding, in case for some reason you somehow missed that in the sea of announcements. Apparently we’ll be getting even more Mads when the secretive game releases which — honestly, we’re here for it.

We still don’t have a release date yet for Death Stranding, but you can catch up on what we do know — and what some of our speculations are — with our Game Hub here.

