‘Death Stranding’s Hideo Kojima Spotted in New ‘Too Old To Die Young’ Trailer

Many know mysterious director Hideo Kojima to be quite the film and TV buff, as his love for all things pop culture and otherwise is usually on full display on his Twitter account. With Death Stranding featuring many characters played by celebrities from film and TV, Kojima himself is seemingly branching out in that direction. Nicolas Winding Refn’s new series Too Old To Die Young has officially unveiled its first blood-soaked trailer, and one eagle-eyed fan was able to spot the Death Stranding director, who is seen for a very brief moment at the 1:54 minute mark.

For those who have seen Refn’s other works, such as Drive and The Neon Demon, likely know that the type of intrigue the projects produce is probably right up Kojima’s alley. Of course, this would make seeing the Death Stranding director remove someone’s thumb with a katana completely understandable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer also includes a cameo by Hideo Kojima (thanks to @Champops who spotted this) pic.twitter.com/HiGR4iMt1a — Nibel (@Nibellion) April 3, 2019

It’s unknown at this time if Kojima has a larger role in Too Old To Die Young, or if it’s going to be limited to this scene and maybe a few others. Either way, we can only hope to see him more throughout the show, as he appears to be a good fit for whatever is going on. Speaking of which, here’s a brief description of the series, according to IMDB:

“It explores the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles by following characters’ existential journeys from being killers to becoming samurais in the City of Angels.”

The series stars Miles Teller, Jena Malone, John Hawkes, William Baldwin, and is written by Nicolas Winding Refn, Ed Brubaker, and Halley Wegryn Gross. Refn and Brubaker are attached to executive produce alongside Joe Lewis and Jeffrey Stott.

Too Old To Die Young is set to premier on Amazon Prime on June 14th. Here’s to hoping we get more Hideo Kojima than the brief glimpse above. That is, of course, if he had time to film more scenes during the development of Death Stranding.

What do you think about this? Are you excited to see Kojima in the upcoming Amazon Prime series? Surprised to see just how much the Death Stranding director is able to accomplish with his time? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!