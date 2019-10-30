Death Stranding Launch Trailer Revealed

Now that Death Stranding, the latest and greatest video game from Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions, is nearly here, it only makes sense that the developers would finally reveal more about the title. It’s been somewhat notorious all the way up to now for being extremely mysterious about its actual content despite the various trailers that have been released up to this point. And if you’re looking to preserve that sense of mystery, you probably want to avoid the newly released launch trailer for the game.

Now, personally, I don’t feel any more enlightened about Death Stranding than I was before watching the launch trailer. (I’m not reviewing the title for ComicBook.com, so all of this is just as new to me as it is to anyone else seeing it for the first time.) But your mileage may vary, and if you’re the kind of person that wants to go into a video game without being spoiled on anything at all, the nearly 8-minute launch trailer is likely going to be ruin that for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watch the new trailer for cinematic sci-fi adventure #DeathStranding: https://t.co/lOJ77APGTf ❤️ this tweet for a launch-day reminder November 8 pic.twitter.com/HfMshVhvmx — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 30, 2019

What do you think of the launch trailer? Are you more excited to pick up Death Stranding when it releases now that you have a little more context? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for the video game describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.