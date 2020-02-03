Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding Looks Even Better in LEGO

Death Stranding, the video game from Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions, might not be the first thing you think of when the words “possible LEGO set” go through your head, and yet, maybe it should be. The video game makes for an excellent looking set! At least, if a fan’s recent, practically perfect recreation of the characters using LEGO bricks and bits is any indication.

The various Death Stranding characters were made by Reddit user Legopard and shared on the platform. That includes folks like Norman Reedus’ Sam Bridges, Fragile, and more. And they look great. Somewhat surprisingly, these were built at home rather than at a LEGO store or the like. As for why, it turns out it is all a matter of materials, and getting the exact right ones.

“Unfortunately the selection of minifigure pieces at the LEGO stores isn’t good enough,” Legopard wrote. “Also most pieces are used are from licence themes like Star Wars to get the flesh skin colour.”

While some folks might think that attention to detail is a bit much, it certainly pays off in the final product, which you can check out below:

Fan art taken to a whole new level! We’re loving these LEGO @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN #DeathStranding figures! Awesome work by Reddit user, u/Legopard 😊 ➡️ https://t.co/QWxwLRzkVd @KojiPro2015_EN — 505 Games (@505_Games) February 2, 2020

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, but the game is also coming to PC this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.