The Walking Dead’s Michael Rooker Apparently Isn’t Very Good at Death Stranding

It would seem that Michael Rooker, who played Merle Dixon on AMC’s The Walking Dead, decided to show his support for Norman Reedus, and gave Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions‘ Death Stranding a go. (Reedus plays the still-alive Dixon brother, Daryl Dixon, on the popular TV show.) Despite the fact that Rooker claims to have sucked at the actual game itself, it’s still an incredibly endearing gesture regardless.

Rooker shared his support on social media, specifically Instagram, with a photo of him holding a limited edition Death Stranding bundle of the PlayStation 4 Pro. While he lamented the fact that he wasn’t very good at it, he wrote that he enjoyed watching others play. And really? That’s probably enough; Hideo Kojima video games aren’t for everyone, after all.

And as the official Walking Dead Twitter account notes, Rooker’s really a ride-or-die brother, despite how his character acted on the show.

Michael Rooker is that ride or die brother (outside the show) pic.twitter.com/ySlnGSpCCT — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 12, 2020

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, but the game is also coming to PC this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.