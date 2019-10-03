Death Stranding Gets a New Trailer

Sony released yet another trailer for the upcoming Death Stranding on Thursday to preview the exclusive that’s due out next month. Hideo Kojima’s game starring Norman Reedus has been the subject of speculation in recent months as people tried (and eventually succeeded) to learn more about the game’s story. This latest trailer shows a snippet of those events with narration from Sam Bridges, the character Reedus plays, but it’s a far shorter trailer than others Death Stranding has received.

The trailer seen above shows Sam doing what he does best – transporting vital cargo. Adversaries with hi-tech gear and the perils of the mountainous, crater-filled environment Sam finds himself in do their best to get in the way of that. The whole trailer is capped off by the appearance of one of the shadowy characters we’ve seen throughout many of the Death Stranding promotions. Sam’s doing this to try and reconnect the people of the world, and it’ll be players’ jobs to make sure he can.

“They’ve torn us apart and fractured our society,” Sam said in the trailer. “And the only way to save it is in my hands. My name is Sam Porter Bridges, and it’s my job to reconnect us.”

If that description of Sam’s job is still a bit vague, the game’s description found on the PlayStation site offers more details.

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding,” the PlayStation site said. “With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

What I’m editing now is the launch trailer. It’ll be the last one until the release. Normally such launch trailer is handled by outsourcing CGI studio using the movie director to make it gorgeous with full CGI or live action. I do by myself as the trailer is a part of the title😅 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 2, 2019

Of course, this won’t be the last trailer that we see for Death Stranding. Kojima said in the tweet above that he’s got the launch trailer coming soon which will be the “last one until the release.” The creator of the game said that, like many other parts of the project, he’ll be working on the trailer personally.

Death Stranding is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th.