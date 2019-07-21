Death Stranding PlayStation 4 Box Art Revealed

Today, during a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Death Stranding creative director Hideo Kojima revealed Death Stranding’s PlayStation 4 box art, for both the standard version and a steelbook version that presumably comes with a more expensive package of the game. The standard cover features the game’s protagonist, Sam Bridges, who is played by Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead fame. Meanwhile, the game’s steelbook version also features Sam, but a different look at the character.

As you can see in the images below, both covers are pretty simple and clean in design, which isn’t very surprising given they are covers for a Kojima game. Interestingly, Kojima says he designed the steelbook version himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I don’t buy physical copies of games — unless it’s a Sega Soccer Slam remaster — but even I can appreciate these designs. They aren’t the most grabbing cover arts, but they look nice, and will look great on a shelf alongside your other PS4 games.

Death Stranding is in development for PS4 and the PS4 only, though there are some rumors suggesting it will eventually come to PC as well.

For more news and media on the upcoming game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent news, during the same panel Kojima revealed that Keanu Reeves was almost in the game.

This is the final key art of DEATH STRANDING👍🌈🦀🐟🐋🐬☔️💀👶✋ pic.twitter.com/ZOrKP1grxU — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 21, 2019

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”