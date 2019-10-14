Death Stranding PlayStation 4 File Size Revealed

While we’re still several weeks away from the release of Death Stranding, the latest and greatest video game from Hideo Kojima and the first title from the new Kojima Productions, new information about the upcoming title continues to trickle out across a variety of channels. The latest tidbit to be revealed is the minimum file size required.

The new information comes courtesy of a product listing over on Best Buy. While the vast majority of the details contained therein are old and previous confirmed, a promotional image included as part of the listing notes in the fine print that Death Stranding will have a 55 GB minimum install. While this isn’t the biggest install we’ve seen on the PlayStation 4, it’s not anything to scoff at either.

And it sounds like even more will come out about the game prior to release, especially given the recently announced world tour. What’s going to be shown during the world tour? Who knows! But it’s happening, and set to start at the end of this month.

#DeathStranding World Tour. Starting from Paris on 10/30, we will have an event in London, Berlin, NY, SF, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, Taipei, and Seoul! Looking forward to connecting with all the fans, together with Hideo Kojima! (details will be announced later for the tour) pic.twitter.com/XoazMuYPcs — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 9, 2019

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for the video game describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.

