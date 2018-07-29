Kumail Nanjiani May Be Starring In Death Stranding

Death Stranding’s roster of talent is deep with a cast of characters from Hollywood, such as Norman Reedus, Guillerme del Toro, Lindsay Wagner, Mads Mikkelsen, and Lea Seydoux. And it might be adding one more star to the list: comedian Kumail Nanjiana.

The actor recently posted an image of himself in motion and facial capture gear on his Instagram page, and who was there to endorse the post? Hideo Kojima, of course. While Kojima simply liking Nanjiana’s post of motion capture work is far from anything like an official confirmation, it is interesting when you factor in a few things.

One, Nanjiana has been vocal in the past about his appreciation for Kojima and his work. Two, Kojima clearly likes working with some of Hollywood’s finest. Three, Nanjiana has done video game work in the past (Jarun Tann in Mass Effect: Andromeda, The Agonizer in Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Fight Haver in Fight Haver, and Reggie in The Walking Dead: Season Two).

That last point also opens up the possibility that this is simply for another game (or project), but the fact that Kojima liked the post does perhaps add a little bit of weight to the speculation that Nanjiana will make at least a cameo in Death Stranding.

Who knows. Nanjiana doesn’t disclose what he’s working on in the post. And there’s a chance Kojima simply liked the post because they’re friends, and that’s what friends do. That’s the life of speculation friends, you’re simultaneously onto something while sounding ridiculous.

That said, take this with a large grain of salt. Is Nanjiana in Death Stranding? Maybe. That’s the best we can say, and our evidence isn’t anything to place your live savings on.

Death Stranding is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and at the moment we know about as much about it as we do about the prospect of Nanjiani being in it. There’s no release date, no release window, and it really isn’t very evident what type of game Death Stranding is.

