Death Stranding Is the Second Biggest PS4 Launch of 2019 in the UK

Death Stranding released last week onto the PS4, and it appears to be off to a great start, despite dividing critics and lacking mainstream appeal, showing that the name Hideo Kojima still has strong selling power and that Sony’s absurd amount of marketing for the game is paying off. According to the UK market, it’s the second biggest PS4 exclusive and the second biggest new IP released this year, behind only fellow PS4 exclusive Days Gone, another game that divided critics but sold very well. Compared to Days Gone, Hideo Kojima’s new title sold 36% fewer units, which isn’t very surprising given the more mainstream appeal of driving around on a motorcycle killing zombies that Days Gone has. That’s a much easier game to sell than Death Stranding, which despite being excellent, is vague, incredibly strange, and treads new waters.

The only game to beat out Death Stranding in the UK last week was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which has been the best-selling game in the region for three weeks running and has notably been tracking ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 by 26 percent. Below, you can view the top ten selling games for the week. Again, it’s important to remember this is only for the UK region.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Death Stranding FIFA 20 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Need for Speed: Heat Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle Mario & Sonic At The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Minecraft Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Death Stranding is available for PS4. Meanwhile, it’s currently slated to hit PC sometime in 2020.

“Death Stranding is the most Kojima game Hideo Kojima has ever made,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Think of it this way: if a Kojima game had a baby with another Kojima game, out would slide Death Stranding. No one has ever made this kinda game before, and no one could. That’s what makes it special. Only Kojima could deliver this game, and deliver he did. The Metal Gear creator is a maverick in an industry bloated with unoriginality, and never has this been more obvious than while playing Death Stranding, which is not just wonderfully well-realized and admirably anomalous, but one of PlayStation 4’s best games, and very possibly Kojima’s magnum opus.