PlayStation Seemingly Confirms Death Stranding Isn’t a PS4 Exclusive

It looks like Death Stranding isn’t actually a PlayStation 4 exclusive after all, or at least that’s what PlayStation recently and seemingly confirmed. Now, this doesn’t mean the game is coming to Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, it’s almost definitely a PS4 console exclusive, but it does mean it’s probably coming to PC some point after it launches on PS4 in November. So, what did PlayStation do that has gamers convinced the title isn’t a PS4 exclusive? Well, it updated its list of PlayStation 4 exclusives — both released and upcoming — over on its official PlayStation website, and oddly enough, Death Stranding is no longer listed.

That’s right, for whatever reason, Sony Interactive Entertainment has removed the upcoming Kojima game from its list of PS4 exclusives after previously listing it. Now, this could be a mistake, but that’s an odd mistake to make, and at the moment of publishing, it hasn’t been fixed. Further, Sony hasn’t commented on the development.

Now, as you may remember, back in May a report from an industry journalist surfaced claiming that the game was only a timed exclusive for PS4, and would eventually come to PC. At the time, many were skeptical of the report, but now it’s looking increasingly accurate. Meanwhile, in April, when asked about a PC version, Kojima himself played coy on the subject, suggesting there was something to the inquiry.

Unfortunately, I don’t have any sources on this one, but for what’s worth, I have heard scuttlebutt elsewhere about a PC port coming after launch, though it’s unclear when after launch it will arrive, if it arrives at all.

Death Stranding is in development for PS4 (and possibly PC). Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on November 8, priced at $60. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”