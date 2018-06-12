Death Stranding Gets Two Star Actresses in New Trailer

The two were revealed in PlayStation’s first ever gameplay trailer that was shown during Sony’s E3 presentation where the end of the preview confirming the names of the actresses. Wagner is known for her roles in series like The Bionic Woman and The Six Million Dollar Man as well as films like The Paper Chase while Seydoux will be remembered for her roles in films like Spectre, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

In a PlayStation Blog post written by Death Stranding’s creator Hideo Kojima himself, the game designer spoke at length about the two actresses that have now been confirmed for the game.

“We also finally revealed our heroines. Two goddesses, Lindsay Wagner and Léa Seydoux,” Kojima wrote. “As you know, Léa is a world class actress from France. I’ve seen many of her films, but the film that made me a fan was Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. I was sniped by her aura as the female assassin. And I’ve grown to like her even more through our work together. Her intelligence and knowledge, her elegance and beauty, she is without a doubt a true French treasure.”

Turning the post’s attention to Wagner, Kojima called the actress “a muse for all time.” Those who watched the trailer above will also notice that Wagner is portrayed as a younger character in the film, something that Kojima also explained as a necessary decision for Death Stranding.

“Out of necessity for our game, we undertook the process of recreating Lindsay’s younger self from her recent 3D scan data. Of course, some team members are too young to have seen her films or shows when they originally aired, but when I showed them Two People, The Paper Chase, The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman for reference, the whole office fell in love. Her charm transcends time and generations.”

Death Stranding already has a lineup that’s teeming with stars including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, and now Linday and Seydoux, but Kojima says that they’re not done yet.

“There are other cast members who we have yet to be revealed, but to be able to announce the two heroines of our game makes me happier than I can say,” Kojima teased.

Death Stranding does not yet have a release date.