Deathgarden Enters Early Access in August

Deathgarden is entering early access in August, but you can get a taste of the game now with the launch of the close beta.

Registration for the beta has been open in the past, but you can still get in on the test if you didn’t already sign up. Behaviour Interactive announced that start of the beta that begins today and ends a week from now while adding that you can still register for a code now.

“Players are invited to the Garden from June 19 at 3pm ET – June 26 at 9am ET to embody the Hunter or Runners and help test the robustness of Deathgarden’s dedicated servers and game balance. New players may request a beta key by registering at deathgardengame.com. Those who participated in the closed alpha are guaranteed beta access.”

Following the tests players participated in during the closed alpha, the developers are making a few changes to Deathgarden’s gameplay and balancing. From weather to weapons to powers, here’s what’s new in the beta that’s now available today.

New weather (daytime)

Improved party system

3 new Runner powers

2 new Runner perks

1 new Hunter weapon

1 new Hunter power

2 new Hunter perks

The #deathgarden Closed Beta launches today at 3pm EST! Pre-order now and get an instant upgrade to the Deluxe Edition! https://t.co/tiKXZbuGBj pic.twitter.com/w8uIb5aGAw — DEATHGARDEN (@DEATHGARDENgame) June 19, 2018

Behaviour launched the beta with the new trailer that can be seen above. News of the beta wasn’t the only thing that Behaviour had to announce either with a press that discussed today’s beta launch announcement and added that the game will launch in early access on Steam starting in August.

“The goal of this final phase prior to the official release is to establish the post-launch content delivery cadence while better integrating community feedback and implementing further improvements,” explained Matt Jackson, Design Director.

If you choose to preorder the game before August comes, you’ll also be upgraded to the game’s Deluxe Edition at no additional cost. This comes with guaranteed access to the closed beta and soft launch, exclusive cosmetics, a soundtrack, and an art book, a value that Behaviour prices at $49.99 compared to the $29.99 that you’ll pay.

Deathgarden’s closed beta has now launched for players on the PC. There’s currently no news from Behaviour Interactive regarding a release on consoles.