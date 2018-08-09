Deathgarden Hitting Steam Early Access Next Week, Full Release In Early 2019

We’ve been talking quite a bit about Deathgarden, the new game from Dead By Daylight developers Behaviour Interactive, since its reveal earlier this year. And soon, the talking will be over, as we’ll be able to jump into the game full-on as part of its Early Access release on Steam.

The developer confirmed today that the game will join the program starting on August 14, going for the low price of $29.99. But it’s also going to see a full release in early 2019, not only for Steam, but also PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A final price point hasn’t been revealed just yet, though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those that are interested in giving the game a try will have a chance to do so on Steam, as there will be a free week of access running from the 14th through the 21st. After that, you’ll need to pay up to join the fun.

In addition, Behaviour is also offering a Digital Deluxe Edition, which provides a copy of the game alongside some exclusive Origin cosmetic sets, as well as a digital art book and a full game soundtrack.

Deathgarden has some interesting structure, with slight comparisons to Dead By Daylight. In the game, players can either choose from one of four runners trying to stay alive (and occasionally using something to “stun” their opponents); or they can portray a fully-armed hunter that will stop at nothing to bring their targets down. Based upon what we’ve seen thus far, they aren’t fooling around.

As for why Deathgarden is going Early Access first, Behaviour explained, “The purpose of Early Access is to ensure that the game experience is as fun as possible! We wish to establish a relationship of collaboration and trust with our players. Therefore, we will immediately begin gathering feedback and data, communicating our decisions and iterating on the game together. This way, once we launch the game, we will be confident in the quality of the content and service we provide.”

We’ll see how its progress comes along over the next few months. For now, if you want more details about Deathgarden, you can check out the official Steam page here.