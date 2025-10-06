December 2025 May Be a Big Month for The Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls 6 fans may want to circle December 2025, and December 11 specifically, on their calendars. It has been seven years since Bethesda Game Studios announced the Skyrim sequel; however, full production of the game did not begin until the release of Starfield in 2023. So, while it seems like The Elder Scrolls 6 has been in development for a while, it hasn’t been. This technicality doesn’t make the wait any easier, though. Skyrim came out 14 years ago. This is a very long wait for a follow-up, but the wait may finally be coming to an end.

According to a recent report, Bethesda and Xbox are preparing to release The Elder Scrolls 6 in 2027. If this is the case, then it’s going to be revealed sooner rather than later. In steps The Game Awards on December 11, which some fans think could be the reveal date, and they have a decent reason to think this.

December 11, 2025, is not just the date of The Game Awards, but it is the 15th anniversary of the reveal of Skyrim. That’s right Skyrim was revealed on December 11, 2011. And where was it revealed? The Game Awards.

Not only that, but we know Bethesda Game Studios’ marketing plays into these types of things. Just look at Skyrim. Bethesda Game Studios went out of its way to release the game on 11/11/11. Meanwhile, when did it release the Anniversary Edition of the Game? On the exact day it released the original, 10 years later.

There’s more evidence pointing toward an imminent reveal, though, and that is the fact that, according to reports from reliable sources, a trailer has been ready since this summer.

If The Elder Scrolls 6 is going to release next year, as some have suggested, then The Game Awards 2025 becomes a very likely place for a reveal. If it’s not releasing until 2027, though, it probably won’t be revealed until sometime next year.

Of course, this is just speculation, but unlike most speculation surrounding the upcoming RPG, it is reasonable. Right now, we know nothing about the long-awaited Bethesda game other than that its setting is almost certainly Hammerfell. This may finally be changing, though. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.

