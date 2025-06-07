The Elder Scrolls 6 Tease Gives Fans Hope Ahead of Xbox Showcase

A new tease about The Elder Scrolls 6 from a prominent Xbox insider has given Elder Scrolls fans hope ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8. As fans of Elder Scrolls and Bethesda Game Studios will know, it has been a painful seven years since the latter announced The Elder Scrolls 6. Since then, there has been no additional information, at least of the salient variety, nor any additional media. This is partially because most of this time Bethesda Game Studios was working on Starfield. However, since the release of Starfield it has been focused on The Elder Scrolls 6. The question is now is when will the studio progress enough to re-reveal the game? Well, some Elder Scrolls fans are hopeful the wait for the second trailer will finally come to an end at the aforementioned showcase.

Ahead of this showcase tomorrow, Xbox insider Jez Corden has teased that he would not be completely shocked if The Elder Scrolls 6 reared its head during the show as he’s started to hear rumors that suggest a trailer has been passed around Microsoft internally.

“I’ve started to hear rumors about the game [The Elder Scrolls 6], which suggests me to think that more people at Microsoft are privy to it, you know,” said Corden. “This suggests to me that there is a trailer going around internally.”

Corden continues by noting that it is not unheard for Microsoft — like other developers and publishers — to demonstrate games internally and then never released said trailer or demonstration publicly. And this is true. In fact, this happens fairly often. That said, it does typically happen when games are ready or nearing being ready to be publicly shown, whether for the first time or whether, in this case, it is to resurface after seven years.

Unfortunately, right now this is the extent of the tease and it is not committal or conclusive. That said, it has attracted the attention of fans of The Elder Scrolls who will no doubt now be tuning into the showcase if they weren’t planning to already.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on anything above. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on The Elder Scrolls 6 — including the latest Elder Scrolls 6 news, the latest Elder Scrolls 6 rumors and leaks, and the latest Elder Scrolls 6 speculation — click here.