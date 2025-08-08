BioShock 4 Update Shared After Damning Report

The BioShock series has been in development hell ever since BioShock Infinite released. Developer Cloud Chamber was given the reins to BioShock 4 but has seemingly dropped the ball, as confirmed by reports that the game failed a recent internal review. This has caused further delays as the game is being reworked yet again. However, a new update from Take-Two’s CEO has given fans some good news and a bit of hope.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, issued a statement reassuring fans of BioShock 4’s future. Fans of the series feared cancellation after nearly a decade of no information or footage for BioShock 4. Zelnick debunked these fears in an interview with IGN.

“It’s going to come out, that I can say hand on heart, without question,” Zelnick said of BioShock 4’s release.

Zelnick seems confident that BioShock 4 will one day arrive, but the question is when. BioShock Infinite launched in 2013, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the next entry in the series for over a decade. Many have given up hope that the game will ever be released and have turned their eyes to former BioShock director Ken Levine’s new game, Judas. Sadly, even this title seems to have its troubles, as over a year has passed with no release date.

elizabeth from bioshock infinite.

Take-Two is working on internal restructuring to get BioShock 4 back on track. The studio issued a statement emphasizing that the game is good, but it is working on making it great. The BioShock series has a huge following, so getting the gameplay and narrative correct are major priorities for Take-Two and Cloud Chamber.

Judas, Levine’s new game at Ghost Story Games, will likely release before Bioshock 4 unless something goes wrong with the game’s development. As Levine was the original mind behind BioShock, the series’ DNA will be intertwined with Judas. Ghost Story Games has released several gameplay trailers, and everything fans love about BioShock seems to be present in Judas. Only time will tell if it can live up to BioShock, but fans are hopeful this is the case.

Do you think BioShock 4 will ever be released? Let us know in the comments below!