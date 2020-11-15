Demon's Souls Players Discover Mysterious New Door No One Can Open

✖

Demon's Souls is out on PlayStation 5 and according to critics and gamers alike, it's the best launch game across both PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, if you played the original game in 2009, there's nothing new to really see. The visuals have been updated and are incredible, and the game has gone through modernization, but for the most part, it's the same Demon's Souls that captivated players back in 2009 out of nowhere. That said, there's a mysterious new door PS5 players can't figure out how to open.

Over on Twitter, "Vaati" shared a video featuring a mysterious door that apparently no one can figure out to how to open. If this sounds familiar, it's because something very similar happened with Bloodborne on PS4. Further, the makers of the remake, Bluepoint, also did this with its recent Shadow of the Colossus Remake on PS4.

Below, you can check out the video for yourself:

There's a mysterious new door in the Demon's Souls Remake, and no one knows how to open it👀https://t.co/TdpHLuIRsR pic.twitter.com/MwYjcNy7ed — Vaati (@VaatiVidya) November 14, 2020

In the replies to the video, some users are claiming there's a dead knight with an item behind the door, but it's unclear what the item is. Of course, this doesn't really narrow things down, but it does seemingly negate the theories that there's nothing behind the door, and that the door is either just there for detail and decoration or there to troll players.

There's one dead knight with an item behind it, but we don't know what it is. Source: https://t.co/qwT50IpNvH pic.twitter.com/GJA3ZRbl80 — Doc, but I'm tired☣️ (@Doc_Malior) November 14, 2020

At the moment of publishing, developer Bluepoint has not chimed in with a comment, leaving fans with nothing but speculation. That said, if there's something to this door -- which is to say it's not there for detail or to troll players -- then Bluepoint is unlikely to comment, and will rather let players figure it out for themselves.

Demon's Souls is available for the PS5 and the PS5 only. For more coverage on it and all things PS5, click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Have you figured out what's behind this door or do you think it can't be opened?