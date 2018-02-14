Destiny 2 Fan Proposes New Alternative to the In-game Vendor

The current vendor situation in Bungie’s Destiny 2 has been quite the hot topic for the MMO since launch. There was even an “End Eververse” campaign on Twitter and Reddit pleading with the developers to remove the system that ended up locking a lot of in-game items that should have been earned organically.

With an MMO like this, customization is part of the fun, so the option to purchase does make a certain degree of sense for those that don’t have the time/simply are uninterested in the good ‘ol fashioned grind. That being said, the forcible lockout wasn’t the way to go. With all of the controversy surrounding the Eververse, one DeviantArtist came up with his own solution and it revolves the infamous companion to Hawthorne: Louis.

On Reddit, the user’s name is ‘NFSgaming‘ and he provided not only a detailed outline of how this would work, but a picture progression system to make understanding even easier. To check out the photo gallery, you can follow along right here.

Bounties

The main objective of Louis is to give you High-Value Targets to hunt with these Bounties.

In total there would be:

25 Rotating Blue Bounties

10 Rotating Legendary Bounties

7 Rotating Exotic Bounties

These Bounties would rotate weekly and can be done on multiple characters.

Once a Bounty is complete, it will not give rewards for the rest of the week.

Think of these Bounties like Mini Strikes and Mini Raids, each having modifiers and a difficulty to them that increasingly gets higher.

Exotic Bounties are Prestige-Level Difficulty.

Some examples of the Bounties would be:

SCAVENGER HUNT, Rare Bounty

Follow the Trail

European Deadzone

A Fallen-Vandal is leaving a trail of destruction. Follow the bread crumbs right to him.

Recommended Power: 200

BLACK LAGOON, Rare Bounty

Monster Below The Waves

Titan

A Hive-Wizard is trying to use a ritual to summon a monster we’ve never seen before. Stop them.

Recommended Power: 200

THE ONE, Rare Bounty

A Glitch In The Matrix

Nessus

A group of Harpies escaped from the Infinite Forest and is trying to build on Nessus. End it.

Recommended Power: 200

PERFECT BEING, Rare Bounty

Cell By Cell

Io

A Taken Knight has shown up that is consuming enemies and allies for power. Destroy it quickly!

Recommended Power: 200

DARKEST DARK, Legendary Bounty

Legion of the Darkblade

Titan

The portal to the Ascendant Realm has released those who followed the Darkblade. Crush them!

Recommended Power: 300

COPY CATS, Legendary Bounty

Return Of The Brothers?

European Deadzone

A new pair of Shield Brothers has risen from the ranks of the Red Legion. Strike them down.

Recommended Power: 300

DEVIL’S GRASP, Exotic Bounty

Kell of Kells Reborn!

European Deadzone

A new Devil rises to become the next Kell of Kells. Silence him and his followers.

Recommended Power: 335

Something that you’ll notice is that some of these bounty targets sound like Strike Bosses and Raid Bosses. That’s the idea!

This would be a way to bring back old-style content without having to repeat in the other parts of the endgame.

But what do you get from defeating Targets?

Bird Seed

And what do you do with Bird Seed?

Well…

Items & Rewards

Bird Seeds are basically the Tokens you would use on other Vendors, but specific to Louis.

Bird Seed can be obtained from doing Weekly Bounties and Patrol Missions.

It would be used in a tiered system for Armor, a Ghost, and a Weapon.

An example of some of the gear you could get is:

Bindcaster I Helmet for Warlocks

Bindcaster I Gauntlets for Warlocks

Bindcaster I Chest Armor for Warlocks

Bindcaster I Leg Armor for Warlocks

Bond of the Tilt for Warlocks

Brave Shell for All Classes

And for those who wanted back a classic:

The Khvostov 7G-02

Khvostov 7G-02 in-menu

Khvostov 7G-02 Perks Overlay

Khvostov 7G-02 Lore Tab

To obtain these items, you will first have to complete the corresponding bounties to unlock them first.

Then once unlocked, you would need the materials to purchase them.

So as an example, to unlock the legendary gear you must complete the Legendary Bounties of that week.

But I bet you’re wondering about what the Exotic Bounty does?

Well…

Consumables

At the bottom of the page you will notice a row of Consumables.

These Consumables are bought with Bird Seed and provide benefits that raise with the tier of the Consumable.

Let’s go through them:

Rare Vanguard Boon

This consumable increases the amount of Vanguard Marks you obtain from doing Public Events and Strikes for 4 hours.

Rare Crucible Boon

This consumable increases the amount of Crucible Tokens you obtain from completing Crucible Matches for 4 hours.

Rare Adventure Boon

This consumable increases the amount of Materials you obtain from Adventure Chests for 4 hours.

Legendary Vanguard Boon

This consumable increases the amount of Armor and Weapon Drops from Patrol and Strikes for 24 hours.

Legenday Crucible Boon

This consumable increases the amount of Armor and Weapon Drops you get from completing Crucible Matches for 24 hours.

Legendary Adventure Boon

This cosumable increases the amount of Armor and Weapon drops you get from Adventure Chests for 24 hours.

Thesaurorum Curator Boon

This Boon is only unlocked once you complete the Exotic Bounty of the week.

This consumable increases the drop rate of Exotics from all activities until the next Weekly Reset.

This consumable allows for Bright Engrams to have a chance to drop from all sources until the next Weekly Reset.

Exotic Rewards

From completing the Exotic Weekly Bounty you will have a very low chance to obtain one of Louis’s Unique Exotic Items!

These items are: