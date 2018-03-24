Destiny 2: Bungie Hopes to Improve Endgame Content With New Gameplay Specialist

Last year, Bungie made a very intricate roadmap giving a month by month playbook for what players can expect for their MMO, Destiny 2. With a total overhaul to the post-game content following player critique, and even more expansions on the way, the dev team has definitely proven with each update that they are committed to delivering on that promise – no matter how long that takes.

A new job listing for a Gameplay Specialist has just been posted to the Bungie career page and gives us a sneak peek at the work behind the scenes. A complete overhaul takes time, it takes effort, and sometimes … it takes an even bigger team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the listing itself, here’s what they are looking for:

CONTRACT GAMEPLAY SPECIALIST

Bungie is looking for a dedicated gameplay expert with the ability to playtest and analyze games from a player point-of-view, and then to communicate clear and constructive feedback to our development teams. Gameplay Specialists at Bungie should constantly be thinking about the user experience through weekly reset routines after reaching endgame, and should leverage their experience and expertise to offer insights and feedback. This will require a strong desire and excitement to play through Destiny 2‘s end game with a small team of skilled players to gain an in-depth feel for the underlying systems in play.

Players who meet this rare criteria will need to be able to evaluate and make insightful predictions about end game content and over time, give clear objective feedback with an eye towards player sentiment and engagement.

Estimated Duration: 3 months

RESPONSIBILITIES

Participate in long-form, front-to-back, end-game Destiny 2 play.

Analyze and assess systems and processes through gameplay.

Track and communicate objective feedback and issues with an eye towards both end game specific, and game-holistic improvements

REQUIRED SKILLS

Significant Destiny and Destiny 2 experience, including end-game mastery.

Excellent communicator both written and verbal.

Ability to work effectively individually as well as with a small team

NICE TO HAVE SKILLS

Has a wide range of classes represented in Destiny 2 (and Destiny).

Experience leading clans, large social groups, or teaching new players effective end game strategies

The common complaint from many players (beyond the paywall fiasco) is that once the single-player campaign wraps, the endgame content felt “lacking.” Bungie has heard that feedback loud and clear and has been consistently making adjustments one update at a time.

For now, Destiny 2 is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.