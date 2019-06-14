Bungie Teases Destiny 2 Cross-Play

Is cross-play coming to Destiny 2? At the moment, no, Bungie is focusing on the upcoming cross-save, but it’s a feature that Bungie “absolutely” wants, which seems to more or less suggest that it will be added to the game in the future, or, at the very least, will be packed in with Destiny 3.

“Cross-play is definitely a part of achieving that total vision, but this year, in terms of what we could afford to do – there’s technology, policy, and then there’s time and resources,” said Bungie’s Mark Noseworthy while speaking to Kotaku. “Cross-save is the things people have been screaming about the most, and that we want the most. We have a lot of people that want to play on multiple consoles and platforms.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, taking to Twitter, Noseworthy mentioned that cross-play is something the team has talked about in the past, and is currently “building plans around,” which is a pretty heavy tease that the game’s future includes cross-play implementation. That said, Noseworthy can’t say when the feature will come, probably because Bungie itself doesn’t know due to it being dependent available resources.

As you will know, cross-save is poised to go live on September 17 alongside the game’s new expansion. In other words, maybe we will hear more about cross-play not too long after this. Or maybe we won’t, unfortunately, Bungie made sure to not provide an ETA on the feature at all. In fact, it didn’t even outright confirm the feature is coming to the looter-shooter.

Destiny 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but there’s word of a Google Stadia port, which will arrive later this year. Below, you can read more about the upcoming standalone expansion, Shadowkeep, which will include new missions, a new raid, and much more:

“New nightmares have emerged from the shadows of our Moon. Called forth by haunting visions, Eris Morn has returned. Join her to slay these nightmares before they reach out beyond the Moon to cast humanity back into an age of darkness.”