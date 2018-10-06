‘Destiny 2’ Festival of the Lost Returns With October Update

An old favourite returns to the world of Destiny 2 with the Festival of the Lost as well as a few key changes coming soon to the MMO. Bungie has just released their upcoming plans for the shooter for the month of October, including more on what comes next for Forsaken.

“Be it Power, Triumphs, Exotics, or quests, there was an aim to achieve,” begins the latest blog post. “Ever since Cayde-6 met his doom in the depths of the Prison of Elders, we’ve shared a journey through the discoveries in Forsaken. Week after the week, the community conversation has been dominated by the revelation of new secrets and challenges. Some of you have lamented the fact that’s it’s been hard to keep up, but all of these things still await you.”

In the name of transparency, the team over at Bungie has provided a detailed outline for what lies in the month ahead beginning on the 16th:

Added the ability to hover over Lost Sectors to see their name once a player has looted them

Players can now track up to three pursuits

Added Through Fire and Flood, Zenobia D, and Crooked Fang-4fr to the world Legendary pool— Edge Transit will have some company

Increasing Scout Rifle damage in PvE and against non-player enemies in Gambit

Fixed a bug where Prime Engrams were going straight to the Postmaster at the end of Crucible matches; they will now show alongside other end-of-match rewards

Added transmat effects to Collections, under the Flair category

Tracking for acquired transmat effects began with the launch of Forsaken on September 4; transmat effects gained (inventory or Postmaster), used, or dismantled after that date will be unlocked in Collections





Transmat effects are unlocked when added to player inventory, NOT when you gain ships that have them pre-socketed

We have identified a very rare issue where the Gambit invasion portal will not reactivate once used, and we are currently developing a fix

We are developing a fix for an issue where One Thousand Voices may cause loud screeching audio when fired while strafing or jumping

Then again on the 30th there will be even more changes implemented:

Rebalancing functionality of Distribution/Dynamo perks, requiring players to be near opponents for Super energy benefits

Slightly increasing Sword damage in PvE to address player feedback

Slightly increasing Fusion Rifle damage in PvE

Increasing viability of Malfeasance in PvE and Gambit activities

Adjusting visibility of the Titan’s Banner Shield, making it easier for players to see through the effects

Adjusting Exotic rewards to help reduce the number of duplicate drops

Players may still receive duplicates, but there will be better chances for Forsaken exotics when receiving Exotic rewards

The chance for a Nightfall Unique Reward to drop will increase each time a Nightfall is completed without a unique drop

Adding Masterwork Cores as rewards for specific Spider “Wanted” bounties and general Scrapper bounties

Reducing the time for single-shader deletion from your inventory

We are developing a fix for an issues where a team will defeat the Ascendant Primeval Servitor, but the opposing team receives credit for the kill

The studio also promised a more detailed content drop update in the coming weeks, but for now it looks like Guardians have a lot to look forward to!

Destiny 2 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.