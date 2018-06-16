Destiny 2 Forsaken Offers One Free Character Level Boost

Destiny 2’s third expansion, Forsaken, kicks off their new season off in a huge way with a new story, actual new gear, and even a fun new Gambit Mode that we got a chance to play earlier this week with the devs over at Bungie. Though the Gambit Mode doesn’t require single-player story completion, the expansion’s narrative itself does require a certain level. Luckily, Bungie wants players to be able to enjoy it right away and to help make that possible, they are offering one free level boost with every Forsaken purchase.

We spoke to a few key members of the Bungie crew last week during E3 to talk about their latest expansion with a huge focus on Gambit. After getting down on some PvE/PvP action, we sat down and got real about the game itself. We learned that the new mode itself was actually planned from the beginning, as well as some of restrictions players may face.

Luckily, one of those restrictions isn’t having to grind your way into the latest chapter of the story, which is good! With how Gambit played, I really believe this is a good step for Bungie to rebuild some of that lost love with players, which means there will be more returning players as well as some newcomers. The free level boost will ensure that everyone gets to play day 1 of launch.

The first character boost will be free but for those looking for additional help, more packs can be purchased but they will cost you some IRL cash – just like any other sort of MMO that offers character boosts.

“Gambit is a 4v4 hybrid mode that merges PvE and PvP experiences into an epic battle. It’s a new way to play Destiny 2, offering something for all players to enjoy, appealing to those who thrive on the competition and unpredictable elements of PvP gameplay, while seamlessly blending the collaborative and cooperative elements of PvE.”

Overall the new mode felt incredible rewarding and it really embodies a healthy mixture of what players have been asking for since launch day. It appeals to both PvE lovers and PvP lovers, while still very much retaining that “Destiny” feel. You can read our FULL impressions right here.

The new mode, and its enticing new rewards, will be arriving on September 4th with Forsaken. The expansion is required to play.