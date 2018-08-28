‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ Launch Trailer Revealed

Get excited Destiny 2: Forsaken fans — the launch trailer is here!

We are a week away from Year 2 of Destiny 2 and with a new year comes a new expansion — one that many are looking forward to while simultaneously dreading. The new adventure brings tons of new features that players have been begging for, including the upcoming Gambit mode. However, it also means saying goodbye to fan favorite Cayde-6. Now we have to do it all over again, as the Forsaken launch trailer has arrived.

“Cayde-6 has paid the ultimate price. Now, the hunt is on for the man responsible, Uldren Sov. Avenge Cayde in Destiny’s most transformative experience yet, and track down Uldren and his Barons. It will take every Titan, Warlock, and Hunter to storm the Reef and put Uldren in the ground.” the video’s description reads.

He may be going away soon but that doesn’t mean we won’t have our chance at vengeance. This same drive to avenge a friend is the very reason that Bungie decided to kill off the beloved character. A controversial and risky move, but it’s achieving the desired result even before the expansion’s full release.

According to the studio, Cayde’s death was absolutely paramount to the story, as “it’s what sets everything into motion.” This shocking story development is meant to drive the player into a sense of revenge, make them want to make the enemies pay.

We’re still not quite ready to say goodbye and the latest trailer just reaffirms that character connection. We’ll see for ourselves how heartbreaking this farewell will be when Forsaken launches on Sept. 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

For more on the new expansion:

“The Reef has fallen to lawlessness, and now the most-wanted criminals in the galaxy – the Barons & Uldren Sov – have organized a jailbreak at the Prison of Elders. You and Cayde-6 have been sent in to bring law and order back to the embattled facility, but things do not go to plan. Facing insurmountable odds, Cayde-6 ends up paying the ultimate price. Beyond the Vanguard’s authority, you’ll venture into the Reef alone and take justice into your own hands. Explore new regions, awaken new powers, earn a wealth of new weapons, and uncover lost Awoken secrets. The hunt is on,” the summary reads.