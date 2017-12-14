Destiny 2 Holiday Event Brings Mayhem, New Drops, And The Ever Present Snowballs

It’s that time of year again, gamers! A winter wonderland that you can enjoy while still keeping all extremities warm and toasty. The latest shooter from Bungie is kicking off its own celebration with the Destiny 2 ‘The Dawning’ event. Their winter-themed festivities brings with it new (and improved, thanks to a recent overhaul) gear, new events, and a little holiday fun on the side!

The socials spaces where Guardians can hang their boots up will see the festivities in full bloom with decorated spaces and holiday cheer. Players can even get down on an old fashioned snowball fight at the Farm and the Tower. Ever wanted to blast a foe with a snowball? Now you can, because the snowy delight can also be used during Strikes. Here’s what Bungie had to say about the new event:

“Engage in Crucible Mayhem or become legend in Strikes and you’ll be rewarded. Every week, complete a milestone for a Dawning engram. Get in the giving mood with new consumables that give rewards to everyone you’re playing with. If there’s a specific Dawning item that you have your heart set on, Tess will refresh her inventory each week, enabling you to use your Bright Dust reserves for your holiday shopping. On one week or another during the three-week event, you’ll find every Dawning-themed exotic (ship, ghost, sparrow, emote) and every Dawning-themed legendary armor piece on her shelves.”

Guardians aren’t just arming themselves with weapons. There are snowball piles everywhere you look. In the Tower and at the Farm, you can tag your friends for bragging rights. In Strikes, you can blast an enemy with a snowball to stun them and deal big damage. Stay frosty out there.

Keep your blood warm and your heart pumping in the Crucible. Mayhem is back, so your abilities recharge faster. Point values are cranked up enough to melt the ice. It’s anarchy—and it’s awesome.

Pick up a Dawning Gift Schematic from the Bazaar. Venture to other worlds and craft a unique gift for the vendors and agents you find in the Tower and beyond. Then, give the lucky recipient their gift and receive a gift in return. You can participate in the season of giving every day of the event.

The Dawning

will begin on Tuesday, December 19th and will run all the way into January with an end date set on the 9th. The Destiny 2 winter event will be available at the same time for all platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.