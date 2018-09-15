Destiny 2 First Raid Beaten, Changes the Game World for Everyone

Freshly added to the game, Destiny 2: Forsaken’s ‘Last Wish’ raid has officially been beaten, but it wasn’t just a sense of pride for the players that was felt – the entire game world changed for all Guardians.

Clan Redeem continues their winning streak as the first group to clear the Last Wish raid. For those that haven’t partaken in the raid yet, or for those that only care about base-level PvP and post-campaign content, this also affects you.

Upon the raid’s completion, Riven is slain and the Ahamkara’s heart taken, but this feat went all according to plan. While going into the Dreaming City, the gates to the Awoken homeworld opened up once more and a curse has infected everything. This unlocks a new mission by the name of “Broken Courier,” which takes Forsaken’s story even further and grants those that love the grind a chance to earn even more powerful loot.

This entire sequence falls in line with what Bungie stated earlier this year about how the Dreaming City ties into a much bigger picture, one that ties up many loose ends while opening up an entire new world of intrigue. We’re just getting started, are you ready to see where else Forsaken takes us?

You can see their full roadmap for the year ahead here on their most recent blog post. As for Forsaken, the newest expansion is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

As for Forsaken itself:

“Cayde-6 has paid the ultimate price. Now, the hunt is on for the man responsible, Uldren Sov. Avenge Cayde in Destiny’s most transformative experience yet, and track down Uldren and his Barons. It will take every Titan, Warlock, and Hunter to storm the Reef and put Uldren in the ground.” the expansion reads – are you ready?”

