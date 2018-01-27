Destiny 2 Pre-Patch Preview: Milestone Fixes, Increased Damage, and More

Earlier today, we’ve covered several areas of improvement for the MMO from Bungie, Destiny 2. From shader concerns, to a more rewarding raiding experience – it looks like the team is hard at work on delivering their promise of more transparency.

With a ton of reworks planned for the raiding system, there are other in-game aspects being addressed as well. In addition to the Armor Masterworks and other changes planned, a few tweaks to Prometheus Lens are on the way, as well as a few issues regarding the social spaces, milestone mishaps, and more. Here’s everything included in the Bungie patch preview:

Prometheus Lens

Flame Refraction perk now generates ammo instead of pulling from reserves



Increased base damage

Fixed an issue where new characters created after the release of Curse of Osiris were not receiving the Flashpoint milestone

Players in social spaces, like the Tower, receive a notification when their Lost and Found at the Postmaster is full

Heroic strike completions now have a greater chance of granting Exotic rewards

Mercury challenges are now available during adventures

Fixed an issue where Curse of Osiris strikes were not properly granting Clan Engrams when featured as a Nightfall activity

Fixed an issue where Challenges were not appearing within Quickplay

Increased the dismantle timer for Masterwork Cores

The patch will officially be going live on January 30th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. In addition to the above fixes planned, Bungie also hinted at volume 2 of their free online web comic coming soon, as well, so stay tuned!

For the update schedule:

Destiny services will undergo backend maintenance. No downtime is expected. Maintenance will begin at 10 AM PST (1800 UTC) and is expected to conclude at 12 PM PST (2000 UTC).

Destiny services will be brought offline for maintenance. Destiny Update 1.1.2 will also become available upon maintenance completion. Please see below for the timeline of the maintenance window.

8 AM Pacific – 1600 UTC

Destiny server maintenance is schedules to begin



Players may no longer sign in to Destiny services

9 AM Pacific – 1700 UTC

Players still in Destiny 2 activities will be returned to the title screen

12 PM Pacific – 2000 UTC

Destiny server maintenance is scheduled to conclude



Destiny 2 Update 1.1.2 will be available to download and install



Iron Banner will begin as soon as maintenance concludes

Destiny services will undergo backend maintenance. No downtime is expected. Maintenance will begin at 12 PM PST (2000 UTC) and is expected to conclude at 2 PM PST (2200 UTC).